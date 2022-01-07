ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rashaad Penny earns FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week honors

 4 days ago
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has earned the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award for his rushing performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 17. As a result, FedEx will donate $2,000 in his name to HBCUs, funding scholarships for deserving students.

Seattle’s fourth-year running back rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on the day, continuing his incredible late-season surge and also earning him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He is approaching free agency in March and may have dramatically increased his stock at the perfect time, as he could receive lucrative offers from a few teams once the new league year officially begins.

Penny has been ineffective for most of this season but has compiled at least 135 rushing yards in three of the last four games and has looked like a star while doing so, which gives the Seahawks yet another difficult decision to make this offseason.

