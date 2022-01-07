ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poitier's films include 'The Blackboard Jungle,' 'Sneakers'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“From Whence Cometh Help” (Army documentary), 1949. “Cry the Beloved Country,” 1952. “Red Ball Express,” 1952. “The Blackboard Jungle,” 1955. “Goodbye My Lady,” 1956. “Edge of the City,” 1957. “Something of Value,” 1957. “Band of Angles,” 1957. “The Mark of the...

www.nwitimes.com

The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
Sidney Poitier
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
411mania.com

Film Icon & Trailblazing Activist Sidney Poitier Passes Away at 94

The world has lost one of its most legendary luminaries of the big screen as Sidney Poitier has passed away. Per Deadline, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday that the Oscar-winning screen actor of such films as In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner had passed at the age of 94.
St. Louis American

Film’s first Black Best Actor Oscar winner Sidney Poitier passes away

Sidney Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar in 1963, passed away at 94 Thursday evening. "Sidney Poitier does not make movies. He makes milestones. Milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of America's progress." President Barack Obama said awarding Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
Newsbug.info

As you remember Sidney Poitier this weekend, cue up these films

I know Sidney Poitier was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role back in 1963 for his portrayal of Homer Smith in "Lilies of the Field." I know the thespian, who died Thursday at age 94, was a man of dignity, elegance and grace who dared to have a career as a leading man in an industry that ignored the talents of Black actors.
Vulture

A Guide to Rewatching Sidney Poitier’s Most Memorable Films

Sidney Poitier, who died at 94, was one of the most durable and beloved movie stars of the 20th century. He was also a pioneering Black actor and activist whose efforts to integrate American cinema were intertwined with his attempts to change the country’s racial attitudes through speeches, marches, talk show appearances, and political campaigns, encouraging multiple generations of activists.
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage,” but she is still most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at...
