Idaho State

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

By Jeff
 4 days ago
Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less...

Comments / 48

Bobbie Brydson
4d ago

Humans think they are so superior. The wolves were here before us! Leave them alone or relocate them.

Reply(4)
22
Edward Hanson
4d ago

How dare those wolves infringe on the property that was first infringed upon by humans.

Reply(7)
6
Phil Beach
4d ago

if the wolf population isn't controlled, they would wreak havoc on wildlife and livestock

Reply(3)
6
95.7 KEZJ

