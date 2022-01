For the sixth time in a row, the Los Angeles Rams fell victim to the San Francisco 49ers, falling 27-24 in OT. But this one could be their most embarrassing after choking a 17 point lead in the first half. Pending the results from the Arizona Cardinal game, the loss could prove costly and move the Rams out of the second seed of the playoffs and into the fifth seed. There are still questions about LA going into the playoffs after a disappointing loss in the regular season finale. Here is how is all went down.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO