More names are being thrown into the Bears head coaching search. Bears fans are advocating for familiar faces Vic Fangio and Pat Fitzgerald to be the 18th coach of the historic charter franchise. The Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Nagy after four seasons. Whoever the new head coach is, they will be coaching for a new GM, as the team announced Ryan Pace is also out. With the new Bears era upon Chicago, here are some names that could be on their next hire wish list:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO