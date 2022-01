Speculation hit the digital wire on Saturday, insinuating the Minnesota Vikings are likely to move on from head coach Mike Zimmer next week. Zimmer has coached the Vikings for eight seasons, most recently missing the postseason in the last two campaigns. For a Minnesota roster stocked with playmakers, the team should be finding pathways to the playoffs, if only in a wildcard seed. Alas, the team is not, and wholesale change is likely the upcoming result.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO