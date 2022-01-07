ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

By Bryan Rolli
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bon Jovi have announced a North American arena tour for spring 2022. The chart-topping rockers will kick off their monthlong trek on April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and conclude the run on April 30 in Nashville. Tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14....

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Bon jovi 2022 tour dates – venues – cities!

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/bon-jovi-2022-tour/. Just announced the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour dates! The rockers unveiled plans for a 15-stop concert tour that will span across the U.S. starting in the spring. Bon Jovi has announced a nationwide tour in support of their fifteenth studio album “2020.”. Don’t miss your...
MUSIC
WMBF

Bon Jovi performing in Charlotte this spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour is making two North Carolina stops this spring. The show takes place Friday, April 8 at the Spectrum Center and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
jack1065.com

Bon Jovi unveils tour plans for this year

Bon Jovi will be there for its fans later this year. The rockers unveiled plans for a 15-stop tour that will span across the U.S. starting in the spring. Called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, the band will hit up arenas in the country’s biggest cities, starting April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the CHI Health Center. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ tour wraps April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
cltampa.com

Bon Jovi is coming back to Tampa this spring

Bon Jovi spent much of the pandemic recording and releasing new music, and now Bay area fans can hear it in person when the '80s rock band returns to Tampa this spring. Tickets to see Bon Jovi at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 15 at 8 p.m go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. EST and start as low as $15.75, according to a press release.
TAMPA, FL
Z94

Bon Jovi Reveal April 2022 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

It's time for Bon Jovi to rock more faces in 2022. The band just announced a 15-date spring tour that will spool out over the course of April 2022. The run will start on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, hitting mostly the eastern, midwestern and southern U.S. before wrapping on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Eagles Expand U.S. ‘Hotel California’ Tour With 12 New Dates

Eagles have extended their previously announced Hotel California tour with 12 new dates for spring 2022. The U.S. trek — which features a full performance of their blockbuster 1976 LP, backed by an orchestra and choir, followed by a greatest hits set — now includes shows in Cleveland (March 17); Chicago (March 19); Indianapolis (March 22); Detroit (March 24); Pittsburgh (March 26); Philadelphia (March 28); Columbus, Ohio (April 19); Buffalo (April 21); Belmont Park, N.Y. (April 23); Nashville (April 28); Tulsa (May 16); and Salt Lake City (May 25).
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xcel Energy Center#American Tour#Mass Shootings#North American#Ucr#Ne Chi Health Center#Wi#Nc#Ga#Fl Amalie Arena#Fl Fla#Mo Enterprise Center#Tx Moody Center
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bon Jovi will be back on the road with a new tour

Bon Jovi is hitting the road again. The rock 'n' roll band announced on Friday its Bon Jovi 2022 tour, which will kick off this spring. This is the first time the group has toured since 2019. "We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the...
MUSIC
On Milwaukee

Fiserv Forum announces April Bon Jovi concert

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi will perform at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, April 5. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com. For specific details on VIP packages, visit bonjovi.com. Bon Jovi released its 15th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Bon Jovi bringing 2022 tour to Enmarket Arena in Savannah

Just announced! According to a release from the North American Arena Tour, Bon Jovi will be bringing his tour to the Enmarket Arena in April of 2022!. "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced today the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water. The tour is scheduled for arenas this coming Spring, including a stop at the new Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14at 10 am, check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11at 10 am local time.
SAVANNAH, GA
klpw.com

Bon Jovi To Make Tour Stop At Enterprise Center

Tickets go on sale next Friday for the Bon Jovi concert. It was announced today the band will play at Enterprise Center in April. The 2022 Tour will make a St. Louis stop on April 21st and take the stage at 8 p.m. Bon Jovi tickets go on sale a week from today at 10 o'clock on Ticketmaster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wccbcharlotte.com

Bon Jovi Bringing 2022 Tour To Charlotte And Raleigh In April

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is coming to Charlotte and Raleigh this April for the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour. The band announced their tour itinerary on Friday, which includes a stop at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Friday, April 8th and PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rolling Stone

The Grand Ole Opry Welcomed Back Morgan Wallen. Now the Nashville Institution Is Being Called Out

Country singer Ernest made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night, but that milestone occasion is being overshadowed by the appearance of his surprise guest. Morgan Wallen, who faced an industry rebuke after being filmed using a racial slur 11 months ago, joined his Big Loud Records labelmate on the Opry stage to perform their new duet “Flower Shops.” “Surprise!” the Opry tweeted from its official account on Saturday, along with a photo of the pair. Surprise! @MorganWallen joins @ernest615 to perform their new duet “Flower Shops” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/3UzRyC5gHd — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) January 9, 2022 The appearance and chipper tweet set...
NASHVILLE, TN
92.9 THE LAKE

RodeoHouston Announces 2022 Entertainment Lineup

The rodeo is back in Houston y'all. That's right, the event known as RodeoHouston is coming back in 2022 in a big way. Last night, they released the entertainment lineup for the three-week series with the biggest names in Country music set to perform each night. Rodeo Houston gets underway...
HOUSTON, TX
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy