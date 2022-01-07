Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Just announced! According to a release from the North American Arena Tour, Bon Jovi will be bringing his tour to the Enmarket Arena in April of 2022!. "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced today the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water. The tour is scheduled for arenas this coming Spring, including a stop at the new Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14at 10 am, check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on-sale dates and timing. The JBJ Experience member pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, January 11at 10 am local time.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO