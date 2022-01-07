Anniversary: Frank and Elaine Kligora, Dec. 29

Poteet Police Chief Bruce Hickman and his wife, Jennifer, organized a Candlelight Vigil for retired Lt. Frank Leal at the Poteet Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 23. The Poteet VFW Post 6970 joined in a flag raising ceremony, then returning it to half staff, as well as playing Taps. Poteet Police officers presented three flags that previously flew over the PD to Frank’s three children. There were also friends, family and coworkers who shared stories and memories of their interactions with Frank. Thank you to all who joined and to those who supplied candles. Special thank you to Poteet VFW Post 6970 for the flag ceremony and to Officer Garcia and wife, Annette, for supplying refreshments. See more photos from the Dec. 23 vigil in next week’s issue.

POTEET, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO