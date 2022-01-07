ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Anniversary: Frank and Elaine Kligora, Dec. 29

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank and Elaine (Kersten) Kligora celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Dec. 29. Frank...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Frank Henry Sturgeon

Frank Henry Sturgeon, 77, of Bristol, passed peacefully on Dec. 28, 2021 at Bristol Hospital with the support of a wonderful and caring team. He was born on Dec. 10, 1944 as twin “A” at Hartford Hospital to Peter and Harriet (Gainer) Sturgeon. Frank leaves his loving wife...
BRISTOL, CT
whtc.com

Elaine Marie Vos Sikkel

Elaine Marie Vos Sikkel went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 8, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Holland, Michigan on February 15, 1927, the fifth and last child of Charlie and Clara Schaddelee Vos. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, William...
HOLLAND, MI
Pleasanton Express

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR FRANK LEAL

Poteet Police Chief Bruce Hickman and his wife, Jennifer, organized a Candlelight Vigil for retired Lt. Frank Leal at the Poteet Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 23. The Poteet VFW Post 6970 joined in a flag raising ceremony, then returning it to half staff, as well as playing Taps. Poteet Police officers presented three flags that previously flew over the PD to Frank’s three children. There were also friends, family and coworkers who shared stories and memories of their interactions with Frank. Thank you to all who joined and to those who supplied candles. Special thank you to Poteet VFW Post 6970 for the flag ceremony and to Officer Garcia and wife, Annette, for supplying refreshments. See more photos from the Dec. 23 vigil in next week’s issue.
POTEET, TX
Janesville Gazette

Laven: Bracing for the annual whitewash of King's legacy

These days it is a mistake to bring up the storied practices of racism in the United States. The identification and labeling of the plain-view prejudice and nefarious dog whistles calling back to histories of white privilege nostalgia are frequently met with a strong backlash. This has become part of my annual tradition. Each January I think of how I can honor the words and message of my hero the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I anticipate the dishonesty about the man that is undoubtedly on its way.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade
Janesville Gazette

Your Views: For veteran, Jan. 6 insurrection difficult to bear

It is beyond difficult to believe that the phrase uttered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, "A day that will live in infamy," describing the attack on Pearl Harbor, could just as well be applied to Jan. 6, 2021. Not by a foreign assault, but by a domestic mob. For the...
JANESVILLE, WI
Omaha.com

Anniversary

Thomas & Priscilla (Bliss) Francis are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They met at a bus stop in seventh grade, became sweethearts at Burke High School, and have been one another's best friend ever since. After marrying at Calvary Church in Omaha on January 8, 1972, they moved to Norfolk, NE where their family grew by two sons, Timothy and Kevin. They returned to Omaha in 1984, where their daughter, Meghan, was born soon after. The couple currently resides in Omaha. They are enjoying retirement and spending time with their five grandchildren, Brynn, Drew, Kellan, Graham, and Gabriel. A celebratory dinner is planned in their honor with their immediate family at The Cottonwood Hotel.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha.com

Anniversary

Bob and Pam (Michael) Stoffel were married January 8, 1972 at Immanual Lutheran in Logan, Iowa. A celebration hosted by Bob and Pam's children, in laws and grandchildren was held January 8 with friends and family. Their children are Matt and Deanna (Speicher) Stoffel, Bill and Jill (Kaslon) Stoffel, Brad...
OMAHA, NE
927thevan.com

Elaine Marie Vos Sikkel

Elaine Marie Vos Sikkel went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 8, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Holland, Michigan on February 15, 1927, the fifth and last child of Charlie and Clara Schaddelee Vos. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, William...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy