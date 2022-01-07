ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Supreme Court's Covid vaccine mandate cases are more important than you think

By Steve Vladeck
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the Supreme Court hears two unusual arguments in two pairs of cases about Covid vaccination requirements imposed by the Biden administration. The first, known as National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, involve consolidated challenges by red states and private businesses to the Occupational Safety and Health...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 235

Scully
4d ago

The supreme court can avoid a full blown revolution by enforcing the constitution and striking down this illegal mandate!

Reply(49)
203
Kempka
4d ago

This argument falls apart upon the premise that these are vaccines in the traditional sense that we define them. They are NOT vaccines!

Reply(21)
106
zfromtheoc
4d ago

There needs to be one question asked- “if the vaccine worked, why would you need a mandate?” Thats it. There’s only one answer, and anyone who says different should give up their right to vote.

Reply(3)
75
Related
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging President Joe Biden’s authority to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Two lawyers argue against vaccine mandate at SCOTUS remotely due to Covid cases

A pair of lawyers who will argue in the Supreme Court against the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate had to do so remotely after they tested positive for Covid-19. Reuters reports that Liz Murrill, the Solicitor General of Louisiana, and Ohio's Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers were making their cases before the court via webcam after they tested positive for the virus. Mr Flowers is experiencing "exceptionally mild" Covid-19 symptoms, according to his lawyer. However, he tested positive in a PCR test, which bars him from appearing before the Supreme Court in person based on the court's guidelines. The lawyers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court cases over vaccine mandates are really about whether government can protect us

What powers does the federal government possess to combat a deadly virus that doesn’t recognize state boundaries?. Must the federal government stand by helplessly when red-state governors, rather than adopting vaccine and mask mandates, instead block them — harming their own residents in the face of a pandemic that has already cost more than 810,000 lives?
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH

