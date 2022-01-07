Facebook's New 'Privacy Center' Will Help Educate Users on Data Collection and Privacy Options

Data isn’t just for the tech giants. Chances are your business relies on data, too. However, the ways in which you can collect and utilize that data will soon change. Although regulations here in the U.S. have not advanced as quickly as Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation laws, companies have begun taking it upon themselves to make privacy a priority. Google recently announced that it’s banning the use of third-party tracking cookies in 2022, transitioning to a more secure, private alternative instead. And Apple’s recent iOS update has put data privacy front and center, alerting iPhone users anytime an app wants to track their activity and providing an easy way to opt out for those choosing to keep their data private.

