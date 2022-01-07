ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook's New 'Privacy Center' Will Help Educate Users on Data Collection and Privacy Options

By Sami Fathi
MacRumors Forums
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook today announced a new "Privacy Center" section on its website on the desktop. This new area will offer users a "new place to learn more about our approach to privacy across our apps and technologies" and "provides helpful...

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

You should really delete that embarrassing Google search history

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? Whatever your reason may be, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.) The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.
INTERNET
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
bloomberglaw.com

Social Media Faces Privacy ‘Paradox’ in Spotting Underage Users

Social media platforms under pressure to shield children from harmful content face a dilemma: figuring out how old their users are without violating their privacy. Lawmakers and advocacy groups are urging the platforms to protect young users from content that might cause body image or other mental health issues, while also safeguarding their personal data. Such data protections depend in part on knowing the age of a social media user, even as kids under 13 are said to lie to join platforms like.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Collection#New Place
dataversity.net

2022 Predictions: Data Privacy, API Attacks, and Embedded Finance

The second year of the pandemic, 2021 was an eventful one, as new security threats emerged and technological breakthroughs were made. Looking to 2022, IT and security professionals must be prepared for whatever comes next – from advancements in embedded finance to mounting consumer data privacy concerns to data breaches due to leaky APIs.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Dark Data: The Cloud's Unknown Security And Privacy Risk

Rehan Jalil is CEO of cybersecurity and data protection infrastructure firm SECURITI and ex-head of Symantec’s cloud security division. Over the last few years, multicloud frameworks have drifted into the mainstream. Organizations now create, store and manage enormous volumes of data across different cloud platforms. Despite the magnitude of this trend, there’s a stark and often disturbing truth: Businesses often have little or no visibility into much of the data that resides in these clouds.
TECHNOLOGY
Data Center Knowledge

Google, Facebook Slapped With French Privacy Fines Over Cookies

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google was slapped with a record French fine of 150 million euros ($170 million) by the nation’s privacy watchdog, together with a 60 million-euro fine for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, over the way the companies manage cookies. CNIL, France’s data protection authority, on...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Strengthen Your Personal Data Privacy With This $49 Deal

Everybody knows the basic steps required to protect your data on the internet: use a good antivirus solution, don't click suspicious links in emails, and select strong and different passwords for every website and service you use. There is more you can do, though, and Optery Data Broker Removal is a great addition to any arsenal of privacy tools, allowing you to surf the web on your own terms.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
aithority.com

The MCS Group Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

The MCS Group is providing notice of an event that may affect the privacy of information of certain individuals. MCS received this information in connection with services it provides regarding legal matters in which the impacted parties were involved or associated. This notice provides information about the event, MCS’s response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it necessary to do so.
DATA PRIVACY
Westport News

As Privacy Concerns Increase, Look Deeper Than Data for Innovation Opportunities

Data isn’t just for the tech giants. Chances are your business relies on data, too. However, the ways in which you can collect and utilize that data will soon change. Although regulations here in the U.S. have not advanced as quickly as Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation laws, companies have begun taking it upon themselves to make privacy a priority. Google recently announced that it’s banning the use of third-party tracking cookies in 2022, transitioning to a more secure, private alternative instead. And Apple’s recent iOS update has put data privacy front and center, alerting iPhone users anytime an app wants to track their activity and providing an easy way to opt out for those choosing to keep their data private.
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Over 24,000 People Sign Data Privacy Petition to Stop Facebook Extremism

A petition signed by over 24,000 people has been delivered to Congress from Fight for the Future, Senator Ron Wyden to encourage a federal data privacy law. The impetus? Far-right extremism on social media websites such as Facebook. Coalition members urged lawmakers to protect against attacks like that on the...
INTERNET
dataversity.net

Leading Disruption in 2022: AI, Data Privacy Concerns, and Developer Relations

Disruption has been on an ongoing progressive cycle since the beginning of the digital era – but when the pandemic began in 2020, innovations began to progress at a record pace. In today’s world, mastering data, analytics, and advanced technologies has become a primary driver of business strategy, providing organizations with unlimited possibilities to increase business value.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Privacy-focused Brave browser reports a significant leap in users

The privacy-focused browser Brave reported Wednesday that it has passed 50 million monthly active users, effectively doubling its growth year-over-year for the fifth year in a row. The browser also ended the year with 15.5 million average daily active users. Brave Search, a privacy-focused search engine launched in March, reached...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Privacy-Focused Browser Brave Hits 50M Monthly Active Users

Blockchain-based decentralized browser Brave (BAT) says it has passed the 50.2m monthly active users mark, thus hitting another major milestone. In comparison, Cryptonews.com reported that in October 2019 Brace reached 8m monthly active users, 10m in December that year, and 12m in March 2020. This means that the number of monthly active users grew 318.4% over the past 21 months.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Can Better Data Privacy Practices Help Marketers Drive Improved Customer Experiences?

Every modern-day marketer has to adhere to the constantly changing data privacy and ethics landscape. For global brands and global marketers, adherence to GDPR, CCPA along with other regional or local data regulations are critical to ensuring a safe and successful marketing approach. With the evolution of martech and marketing...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Google And Facebook Fined Millions In France For Privacy Violation

France’s data protection watchdog, The CNIL, which is responsible for issuing sanctions in France, said that following an investigation of the opt-out practices of facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com are offering a button allowing users to immediately accept cookies, but do not provide an equivalent button or options that enable the Internet user to easily refuse the deposit of these cookies into their browser.
INTERNET
MacRumors Forums

Meta Halts Development of In-House AR and VR Operating System as Launch of Apple Headset Approaches

Meta has stopped developing its scratch-built operating system for augmented-reality (AR) and virtual-reality (VR) devices, according to The Information. In a paywalled report published earlier today, The Information claims that Meta stopped the development of its operating system designed for Oculus virtual-reality devices and the company's upcoming augmented-reality glasses in November 2021, citing people familiar with the matter. Work on the operating system had reportedly been underway since 2017 and involved more than 300 Meta employees.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Meta Launches Privacy Center to Educate Its Userbase

Meta is introducing a new Privacy Center, where people can learn about the company’s approach towards security across its services and apps. Privacy Center gives information on five main topics: Security, Sharing, Collection, Use, and Ads, according to the official announcement. Currently, Privacy Center is only available to select users in the US on the desktop version of Facebook.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

FTC Hits Santa Monica-Based ITMedia Solutions With Data Privacy Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The Federal Trade Commission filed a data privacy lawsuit against ITMedia Solutions and other defendants Wednesday in California Central District Court. The FTC accuses the defendants of compelling loan applicants to submit their personal data online, then selling the information to various entities without regard to their legitimacy as verified lenders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00073, Federal Trade Commission v. Dev.XYZ LLC et al.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy