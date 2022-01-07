ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line just got a whole lot fancier

 2022-01-07

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is expanding his sellout Yeezy Gap line by bringing on luxury fashion powerhouse brand Balenciaga. Gap announced Friday that the tieup, branded as "Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga," pairs Ye's creative vision with Balenciaga's creative director, Demna Gvasalia. Gvasalia is the 40-year-old Georgian designer who has been designing ready-to-wear...

