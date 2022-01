The swift move upward in interest rates will continue to put pressure on long-duration plays in the equity and fixed-income markets. Interest rates on the U.S. 10-year treasury went up by 27 basis points this past week. This is the biggest jump since February 2021. The Fed did not take rates higher, the market did it. Seeing rates go up may be welcome news for savers, but it's not good news for a majority of investors in stocks and bonds. Rising interest rates impact stock valuations in a negative fashion (P/E multiples contract) and bond values go down as rates rise.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO