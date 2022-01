It is early in 2022, so I thought I would go out on a limb by suggesting that SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) will double this year with SOFI stock hitting $30. I said on several occasions in 2021 that I was out of the price prediction game. However, InvestorPlace contributor Muslim Farooque’s recent article suggesting that SoFi is one of the best cheap stocks (under $20) to buy in 2022, pushed me over the edge.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO