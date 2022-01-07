ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

 4 days ago
Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less...

