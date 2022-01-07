ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams vs. 49ers Week 18: How to Watch, Stream and Listen

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNUab_0dfZIbzv00

The Los Angeles Rams have clinched a playoff berth as they currently hold possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But in order for the Rams to clinch the NFC West, they must beat the San Francisco 49ers, or a loss by the Arizona Cardinals would officially crown L.A. as division champs.

The Rams are riding a five-game win streak, flipping the script from the November rut they faced, dropping three consecutive contests. Since then, the Rams defense has shown flashes of the form in which they played last season, holding opponents to an average of 16 points per game.

Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Joe Buck, color commentator Troy Aikman and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, stream and listen live to the Week 18 contest.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Season Records: Rams (12-4), 49ers (9-7)

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Previous Meeting: 49ers defeated the Rams 31-10 in Week 10

Odds: Rams -4.5

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

