VIDEO: BMW M5 CS Reviewed by Carfection

The BMW M5 CS is perfect. Full stop. Sure, it's bleeding expensive at $142,000, but that sum gives you access to a clever switchable AWD system that can still light the rear rubber with ease. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 produces a whopping 627 horsepower, allowing you to reach 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, while the theater of the four bucket seats, yellow DRLs, and gold-bronze accents are worth their weight in, er, gold. It truly is a special supercar in a suit, but somehow, there are those in the world who are not satisfied and have decided to upgrade the car's ability. Tuning company G-Power is the latest, and the results are wild. Meet the G5M CS Bi-Turbo.
