Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Buccaneers -8

1 Star play on the Buccaneers covering: I honestly don't know what to expect in this game. I could see it being a repeat of the 32-6 game from a couple of weeks ago but I also wonder how much Tampa will be interested in winning by margin knowing that the playoffs are on deck. They didn't look very good last week in New York and the guy who torched the Panthers two week ago, Antonio Brown, is no longer with the team. That said, the Panthers have lost six straight and have lost five straight by eight or more points. I'll side with the Bucs, but I don't love the play.

Over/Under: 41.5

1 Star play on the under: Carolina can't score and even with a total set at 41.5, you need two teams to take you up and over the number. Maybe this game ends 31-13 but this game feels like it'll be more of a low-scoring affair through three quarters and then the Bucs pull it out winning by two scores. Lean under.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 8-8 (50%)

Over/Unders: 10-5-1 (63%)

Total: 18-13-1 (56%)

