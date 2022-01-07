ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CD Sales Are Up in the U.S. for the First Time Since 2004

By Joe DiVita
 4 days ago
As reported by Billboard, CD sales in the United States increased year-over-year for the first time since 2004. Vinyl may have just had its biggest sales week ever since 1991 just a couple of weeks ago, largely driven by holiday season spending (and Adele), but don't count out the CD. The...

liveforlivemusic.com

Weekly U.S. Vinyl Sales Chart Best Week Since 1991

This past week saw the highest-charting week in U.S. vinyl sales since 1991 when MRC Data began digitally tracking music sales. As reported by Billboard, the sale of nearly 2.11 million vinyl LPs was largely fueled by holiday shopping. The week ending December 23rd marked the first time in the...
MUSIC
KTVZ

Driven by Adele, vinyl and CD sales both went up in 2021, data says

Streaming has been dominating the music industry for years now, but 2021 saw a notable rise in sales of physical albums, thanks in part to the success of Adele’s latest album. Both CDs and vinyl experienced high sales in 2021, according to an annual year-end music data report from...
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
