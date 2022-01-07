ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Premiere: James Fortune Releases A Video For His Gospel Hit “Never Let Me Down”

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlCmD_0dfZDKix00

Just a few short months after premiering the single back in November, gospel veteran James Fortune returns to bring some uplifting joy into our lives this winter with an official music video for his uplifting new single, “Never Let Me Down.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The lyrics to the song center on believing in the word of God even when you may be at your lowest, and trusting that He will always find a way to deliver salvation to your struggle. The visuals depict a man down on his luck, suffering from relationship issues, work-related stress and a downward spiral of depression that results from his downfalls. However, through belief in the Lord and finding the courage to seek counseling in a men’s therapy group, the lead man overcomes his woes and sees his life begin to make a turn for the better.

Fortune himself spoke on a similar subject in a recent Instagram post to ring in the New Year, writing, “Packaged inside of every mistake is a great lesson. And while I don’t want to take the mistakes into the New Year, I definitely want to take the lessons that were packaged inside of it. Remember, your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They only determine where you start. “Job’s not finished” Let’s get it!”

You can watch the official music video for “Never Let Me Down” by James Fortune below, and make sure to support the single by purchasing it on your preferred music streaming platform by clicking here. The single will appear on his upcoming album as a follow-up to his 2020 fan-favorite project Dream Again (Live from Rock City).

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Premiere: James Fortune Releases A Video For His Gospel Hit “Never Let Me Down” was originally published on getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Nekrogoblikon Premiere 'This Is It' Video

Nekrogoblikon have released a music video for their new single "This Is It." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Fundamental Slimes and Humours." They had this to say about the new track, "We're excited to finally release 'This Is It,' the second single from our upcoming album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir release split EP

Teenage Halloween and The Homeless Gospel Choir have released a new split EP. The EP features two new songs by each band and is available digitally now. Physical copies will be out mid-2022 via Don Giovanni Records. Teenage Halloween released their self-titled album in 2020. The Homeless Gospel Choir released their live album This Is A Protest Song in 2021 and their album This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. Check out the split below.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BamBam releases a performance video of 'Who Are You' to celebrate his MV hitting 10M views

BamBam has released a special performance video for his pre-release track "Who Are You" feat. Red Velvet's Seulgi!. Released back on December 28 as a pre-single leading up to his full solo comeback, BamBam blew fans away with his unexpected collaboration partner in "Who Are You". Now, approximately 2 days later, BamBam's "Who Are You" MV has officially surpassed 10 million views on YouTube!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Fortune
nextmosh.com

Dark Funeral release new video single, “Let The Devil In”

Share the post "Dark Funeral release new video single, “Let The Devil In”" Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral have released their new video single by the name of “Let The Devil In” — check out the clip below. The tune appears on the band’s upcoming full-length offering dubbed ‘We Are The Apocalypse,’ which arrives on March 18th through Century Media Records (pre-order).
MUSIC
Audacy

Is Green Day teasing a new album called '1972'?

Following up the release of their BBC Sessions offering which dropped in December, and the celebration of the Bay Area punks’ 30th anniversary of their second Lookout! Records album ‘Kerplunk,’ it looks like Green Day could be dropping a new record.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Ghostface Killah Ft. Shaun Wiah “Let Me Touch Ya”

Ghostface Killah’s got another banger for the ladies in his new music video featuring Shaun Wiah. Directed by Picture Perfect, Shaun Wiah serenades the ladies from VIP at an intimate gathering, while Ghostface woos the next man’s chick from the dance floor all the way to the bedroom. Cuff your chick.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Music Video#Never Let Me Down
thisis50.com

Get2Millions Releases “Never Fail”

Get2Millions experienced a life of poverty and limited financial means growing up in Chicago. As a young man in his 20s, he moved to LA, where money became his motivator. After starting out by making money the wrong way, Dustin found himself in federal prison. This proved to be a wake up call, as he made a personal commitment to do everything he could to never go back.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy