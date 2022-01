The Montgomery County Courthouse will be closed for the new year, but will reopen under new hours in 2022. Offices will be closed December 30th and 31st, but will reopen on Monday. The public works department will be open from 7:30AM to 4:30PM, all other courthouse offices from 8:00AM to 5:00PM, and the treasurer's office from 8:00AM to 4:00PM.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO