ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Legislative Session Kicks Off Jan. 11 With State Of The State

By Rep. Sydney Davis District 17
Vermillion Plain Talk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 96th legislative session will start on Jan. 11 and open with Gov. Noem giving the State of the State Address. This will be my second session serving District 17 in the State House. I expect this session to be packed full of various topics. Again this year, there will be...

www.plaintalk.net

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

Five Washington State Senators Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2022 Legislative Session Begins

(Olympia, WA) — The 2022 legislative session is officially underway in Washington State, and five Senators are infected with COVID-19. Democratic Senator Mark Mullet of Issaquah, Democratic Senator Yasmin Trudeau of Tacoma, and Republican Senator Shelly Short of Addy all announced positive test results on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig and Democratic Senator John Lovick previously announced they’ve tested positive within the last several days.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
opb.org

Washington lawmakers kick off mostly remote session

Lawmakers in Washington state have started a new legislative session amid the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and much of their work will be done remotely as leaders try to limit the possibility of exposure. Since Friday, four Democratic senators — Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig and Sens. John...
WASHINGTON STATE
wamc.org

Vermont Legislative leaders discuss session priorities and respond to Governor’s State of the State speech

Vermont Governor Phil Scott gave his State of the State address on Wednesday, focused on workforce development and how it is intertwined with other issues the state faces. Democratic leaders of the Vermont House and Senate say they agree with much of what the Republican outlined, but there are a number of other issues that must be addressed during the legislative session.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State House#House Education#Ems#Bright Start#South Dakotans#Churchill Haines#Usd
CBS Baltimore

Attorney General Frosh Announces 2022 Legislative Priorities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attorney General Frosh announced his priority legislation for the 2022 General Assembly session on Monday. The agenda will focus on public safety, environmental laws, tenet protection and anti-wage theft measures. “Our legislative agenda is focused on protecting the health and safety of Marylanders and of our environment,” said Attorney General Frosh.  “Our proposals eliminate the dangerous and growing threat of ghost guns, bolster efforts to protect our drinking water, protect hardworking employees from becoming victims of wage theft, and provide additional protections for tenants against unscrupulous landlords.” The four main priorities are: Ghost Gun Ban – This legislation aims to ban ghost guns...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Says Mask Mandate For Schools And Day Care Centers In New Jersey Will Continue ‘At Least For The Foreseeable Future’

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It is a contentious issue in many school district — keeping students masked. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the New Jersey school mandate will continue, even without the consent of the state Legislature. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the governor said keeping schools open is critically important. “I want to be clear with, by the way, with no joy that the mask mandates in schools and day cares centers will continue at least for the foreseeable future. These requirements, again, give us no joy, but they are the only responsible course of action at this time,” Murphy said. Watch: New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO) State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch previews 2022 legislative session; criticizes bail issues

State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch says some convicted felons have been caught with guns in mid-Missouri, but are not being charged. The Hallsville Republican joined “Wake Up Columbia” live in-studio on Wednesday, and also previewed Missouri’s 2022 legislative session. Toalson Reisch says the Missouri House may work some Fridays in January, to get congressional redistricting and state employee pay raises done:
COLUMBIA, MO
Kait 8

State Rep. Monte Hodges kicks off campaign for U.S. Congress

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - State Rep. Monte Hodges (D-Blytheville) announced his entrance into the race for the 1st Congressional District seat. Hodges stopped in his hometown - Blytheville, West Memphis, and Jonesboro Wednesday. During the kick-off event, in Jonesboro, he talked about the focus of his campaign. “Economic development. You...
JONESBORO, AR
KWCH.com

Kansas lawmakers begin talks on medical marijuana

Students are now calling on the school board to do better and asking the district to hold the elected members accountable. Governor Laura Kelly has laid out some of the priorities she's wanting the legislature to address this year. Bird City receives portion of $150,000 matching grant. Updated: 4 hours...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy