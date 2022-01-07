Legislative Session Kicks Off Jan. 11 With State Of The State

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It is a contentious issue in many school district — keeping students masked. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the New Jersey school mandate will continue, even without the consent of the state Legislature. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the governor said keeping schools open is critically important. “I want to be clear with, by the way, with no joy that the mask mandates in schools and day cares centers will continue at least for the foreseeable future. These requirements, again, give us no joy, but they are the only responsible course of action at this time,” Murphy said. Watch: New...

