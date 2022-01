H. Kain and Duch have previously collaborated for the “Expect The Unexpected” project, but the two link up again for a brash new track, “GOAT Talk.” There’s no semblance of subtlety here, with outspoken claims of being the greatest and everything that comes with it. It’s shit talking at it’s finest, with both artists not holding anything back when it comes time to talk a big game on the mic. It’s a strong way to go into 2022, and H. Kain and Duch don’t seem to have any reservations when it comes to where they’re going in the new year. Check out “GOAT Talk” here below:

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO