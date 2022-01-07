ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The King of Fighters XV - Maxima Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaxima takes the spotlight in this trailer for The King of...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Maxima Will Get a New Move in KOF XV

As is common for KOF XV fighters, SNK Character Designer Tomohiro Nakata released a statement about Maxima after his official trailer appeared. The returning fighter is a part of Team K’ alongside K’ and Whip. It also turns out that his moveset will include a new attack. Here’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New KOF XV Story Features King of Dinosaurs, Ramon, and Antonov

Before 2021 ended, SNK decided to update the KOF XV website with a story looking at why Antonov, King of Dinosaurs, and Ramon are on Team Galaxy Anton Wrestling (G.A.W.) together. In short, it’s because all three are wrestlers. Not to mention after the events of the last game, Antonov needed to create a new business.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: New Netcode The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Final Match Edition Means One of the Best Fighting Games Just Got Better

One of the best fighting games of all time has gotten a Christmas upgrade from SNK and Code Mystics: The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Final Match Edition. If you weren’t aware, The King of Fighters ’98 has been released numerous times over the years, with its 2014 “Final Edition” meant to be the definitive edition of this classic fighter. Its’ great to see that SNK and Code Mystics are keeping up with this classic—and if you’ve never played it before, you definitely need to check out this piece of history.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The King Of Fighters#Maxima#Playstation 5#Playstation 4
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XV Director to Unveil New Title in 2022

Hajime Tabata left Square Enix in 2018. Final Fantasy XV was one of the more divisive entries in the long-running RPG series. Despite a mixed reaction to its story and presentation, it was very well received by critics, who praised its visuals, soundtrack by Yoko Shimamura, and new spin on the franchise’s combat system. Selling nearly 10 million copies to date, the game’s director Hajime Tabata took the helm from Tetsuya Nomura in 2013 and shocked fans when he announced he would leave Square Enix in 2018, leaving three of four planned DLCs for Final Fantasy XV canceled. In January 2019, he started his own studio JP Games, which has only announced one game to date. However, it looks like Tabata has been hard at work on another mystery project set to be revealed sometime in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC Characters Trailer Shows Off Guest Fighters

Gemdrops has shared a new COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC characters trailer, showing off its paid DLC guest characters. As covered in our previous report, the game will include DLC characters Yuji Otori and Copen from the recently announced Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 at the time of its release.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
wccftech.com

Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Fighting Games of 2022 – Dungeon Fighters, Students and Superheroes Against the King

DNF Duel (Summer) Dungeon Fighter Online is a fascinating title combining classic side-scrolling beat'em up gameplay with MMORPG features that has resonated quite well with Eastern audiences, but not as much with Western ones. A fighting game developed by a studio that never fails to deliver exceptional experiences is the natural step to make the DNF universe more popular worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Lanturn. This Pokedex page covers how to get Lanturn, Lanturn's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Finger Severer

Item for online play. This stone blade severs the link formed by a Furled Finger, but the maidens scorn those who revel in overuse. The Finger Severer is an online item that is used to sever the connection with co-operative and competitive summoned players alike. Once used, all visiting players will be sent home - however, if the item is overused in an attempt to abuse online play, penalties may be enacted leaving you unable to use online features for a duration.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overprime - Cinematic Trailer

Overprime is an upcoming 3D third-person shooter MOBA game that's headed to PC. Watch the action-packed cinematic trailer for a peek at the story and more. In Overprime, you take on one of five roles in 5:5 combat and engage in strategic and cooperative play to claim victory on Sci-fi inspired maps.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Clash of Beasts - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Clash of Beasts, a new free-to-play game set in a fantasy world with mythical creatures, and featuring a blend of base-building and PVP raid action with monster collecting. The tactics tower defense PvP game, Clash of Beasts, is available now on Google Play and the App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Much Dying Light 2 Is Too Much? – Unlocked 526

We have a random assortment of Xbox topics to discuss this week, from Dying Light 2's supposed 500-hour play time, Amazon getting the Fallout TV show off the ground with a big name attached, Xbox Game Pass landing another big third-party game on day one, and more!. Subscribe on any...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and what new features to expect

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

List of Summonable Spirit Ashes

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Angie Harvey, Wiki_Creation_Bot. A new feature to the Soulsborne games available in Elden Ring is the ability to summon different creatures and enemies as spirit allies using items known as Spirit Ashes. This page contains a list of all known Spirit Ashes, and where you can find them.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Is Now Steam's Most-Wishlisted Game

From Software's upcoming action-RPG Elden Ring has begun 2022 with a flourish by becoming Steam's most-wishlisted game. As spotted by Eurogamer, Elden Ring, which is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and includes world-building elements by Game of Thrones novelist George R. R. Martin, has become Steam's most wanted upcoming release. Slated...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy