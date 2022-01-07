The King of Fighters XV - Maxima Trailer

Hajime Tabata left Square Enix in 2018. Final Fantasy XV was one of the more divisive entries in the long-running RPG series. Despite a mixed reaction to its story and presentation, it was very well received by critics, who praised its visuals, soundtrack by Yoko Shimamura, and new spin on the franchise’s combat system. Selling nearly 10 million copies to date, the game’s director Hajime Tabata took the helm from Tetsuya Nomura in 2013 and shocked fans when he announced he would leave Square Enix in 2018, leaving three of four planned DLCs for Final Fantasy XV canceled. In January 2019, he started his own studio JP Games, which has only announced one game to date. However, it looks like Tabata has been hard at work on another mystery project set to be revealed sometime in 2022.

