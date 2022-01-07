ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix drops terrifying first trailer for new thriller All Of Us Are Dead – and it makes Squid Game look tame

By Robert Mann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NETFLIX has dropped a terrifying first trailer for its forthcoming zombie apocalypse series - and it makes Squid Game look tame.

The aptly named All Of Us Are Dead sees a group of students trapped in high school as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9af0_0dfZ7Wt800
The trailer for Netflix's All Of Us Are Dead makes Squid Game look tame Credit: Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDKaE_0dfZ7Wt800
The K-drama series will see a group of students trapped in high school during a zombie invasion Credit: Netflix

In a revealing new trailer, a student, whose uniform is smeared with blood, makes a call to the local police station about a zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School.

The police officer connected with the student initially dismisses his claim, however, the situation escalates as the call centre begins receiving many more similar calls.

In the gruesome trailer, bloodied students can be seen twisting and turning as they transform into zombies.

“They’ll come and save us - they have to,” one student says as hordes of infected students clamour against the campus’ hallways.

It will be Netflix’s latest K-drama series, following the international success of Squid Game.

Other series released in the wake of Squid Game’s success include My Name, Hellbound and The Silent Sea.

The series stars a number of familiar faces, including School 2021 actor Cho Yi-hyun, House Of Hummingbird actress Park Ji-hoo and Yoon Chan-young of Doctor John fame.

Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi is also set to appear in an undisclosed role.

All Of Us Are Dead will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 28.

