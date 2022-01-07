ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

2 Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing Down In The Coming Weeks

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that 37 of its locations will be closing down in the coming weeks. AZ Family reported that the closures include two Arizona locations.

The plans for the closures were announced two years ago as a part of the store's multi-year transformation. The transformation includes new, private labels, remodeling stores, and focusing on e-commerce.

The two Arizona locations that will be closing are the Casa Grande location at 1004 North Promenade Parkway and the Yuma location at 1212 South Castle Dome Avenue.

Here's a full list of all of the closing store locations :

Alabama

  • Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

  • Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway
  • Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave.

California

  • Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
  • Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern
  • Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive
  • Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo
  • Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road

Florida

  • Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Georgia

  • Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West
  • Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road

Idaho

  • Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

  • Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

  • Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway
  • Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place

Missouri

  • St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

  • Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

  • Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road

New York

  • Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.
  • Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.
  • Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road
  • Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road
  • Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
  • Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place
  • Spring Valley: 14B Spring Valley Marketplace

Ohio

  • Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

  • Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road
  • York: 2845 Concord Road

Texas

  • Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.
  • San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

  • Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

  • East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway
  • Longview: 200 Triangle Center
  • Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.
  • Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.

Wisconsin

  • Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia

  • Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive

Comments / 0

Community Policy