Enactment of legislation to be decided by elected representatives, not by courts: Centre opposes PIL for drafting of UCC

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Central Government on Friday told the Delhi high court that it is for the legislature to enact or not to enact a piece of legislation adding this is a matter of policy for the elected representatives of the people to decide and no direction...

omahanews.net

Marital rape a crime of cruelty in India, says Delhi Govt to High Court

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that marital rape has already been covered as a crime of cruelty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Appearing for Delhi Government, advocate Nandita Rao said that marital rape is a crime of cruelty...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

New Hampshire Court Rules White Woman Who Threatened Black Child Violated Civil Rights Law

A New Hampshire court ruled a woman violated the state’s civil rights law when she called a Black child a racial slur and threatened to kneel on his neck. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Kristina Graper, 51, was accused of threatening a Black child in a new Hampshire park in May after he accidentally broke her son’s toy in a park. Graper called the 9-year-old boy a racial slur after he broke the toy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Supreme Court
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McKnight's

BREAKING: Supreme Court speeds vax mandates to Jan. 7 hearing

The U.S. Supreme Court took the unusual step of announcing Wednesday night that it would hear arguments over the administration’s COVID-19 worker vaccine mandate on Jan. 7. That’s three days before the court was to restart hearing oral arguments for other cases. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

