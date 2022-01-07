ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s Win Over the Jets – 1/6/22

By Len Vlahos
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Jets brought a three-game winning streak into Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday night but ran into the offensive juggernaut known as the Colorado Avalanche. On the strength three-goal second and third periods, Colorado defeated Winnipeg 7-1, securing their 10th consecutive win on home ice. It was...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Have 3 Good Goalies to Target for a Deep Playoff Run

At the risk of repeating myself, the Colorado Avalanche organization has a goaltending problem. The team ranks 26th in the NHL in save percentage (.894 SV%), and their major offseason addition in Darcy Kuemper has struggled to live up to expectations (.908 SV%). Although backup netminder Pavel Francouz recently returned from a long-term injury, he’s 31 years old and has only played 38 games since the start of the 2019-20 season. The eventual cap conundrum brought about by Nathan MacKinnon’s looming contract extension means that the Avalanche should aim to capture a Stanley Cup within the next two seasons, lest their roster is stripped off much-needed depth. With as much of an eye to the future as to the present, here are three trade targets for the Avalanche to consider in their quest for an elusive championship.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Avalanche Forwards Having Career-Best Years

The Colorado Avalanche have won nine of their last 10 games, and 11 in a row on home ice, which is a franchise record. Their recent play — the performance most observers expected out of the Stanley Cup favorites — has moved them into a tie for third place with the Minnesota Wild in the Central Division, with two games in hand.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Dave Lowry
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Leon Draisaitl
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Flames, Oilers, Avalanche & Blues

In an interesting turn of events, this edition of the Weekly Lost & Found has us sticking to the Western Conference, with stops in the midwest and Canada. Two heated, bitter geographic and Pacific Division rivals find themselves on the same playing field. Meanwhile, two Central Division foes have combined for 16 wins in 20 games over their respective past 10 games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Avalanche#Pim#The Boston Bruins
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury welcomed back to Vegas by adoring fans

LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: 3 Trade Destinations for Claude Giroux

Through 35 games for the Philadelphia Flyers, things have not gone according to plan. They are two games under .500 and sit five points back of the second wild-card spot with four more games played than the Boston Bruins. There is still time to make a comeback, but not a lot to start moving in the right direction.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Emotional Fleury gets video tribute, standing ovation in Vegas return

In his first game back since being traded to the Blackhawks, the Golden Knights pay tribute to their first franchise goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. Flower was back in the Fortress. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was back in the crease at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, but this time as a member of the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Trade Targets on the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season has not gone as planned and the team is sitting dead last in the Pacific division. Management is expected to evaluate some of their pending free agents and the expectation is that the Kraken will be very active on the trade market before the Mar.21 deadline. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins. While it’s unlikely anything major materializes via trade out of Pittsburgh, they are expected to try and add some depth before the postseason begins.
NHL
NESN

How Bruins’ Could Replace Nick Foligno If He Misses Significant Time

Nick Foligno going down is not what you want. He was involved in an awkward collision with Lightning defenseman Callan Foote, both wrestling for position with the Bruins on the attack when the Tampa Bay blueliner fell on top of Foligno’s leg in the first period. Foligno needed assistance...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Graney: Fans’ love for Marc-Andre Fleury still runs deep

The tribute video lasted a minute and 15 seconds Saturday night, and you can imagine the waves of emotion flowing through T-Mobile Arena as it played out high above the ice. Marc-Andre Fleury was back. The standing ovation was thunderous. He returned for the first time since being traded to...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Interested in Georgiev: New Direction in Goal?

Whatever has gone on in the Edmonton Oilers‘ crease this season, it hasn’t worked. The team is 22nd in goals allowed per game this season with 3.26. They have as many goals for as they do against, except 3.26 goals scored per game is respectable when it places them 10th in the league.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy