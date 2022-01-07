THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Star Temuera Morrison Teases a Big Surprise in Season Finale

From the moment his action figure hit shelves ahead of The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, armored bounty hunter Boba Fett has been adored by Star Wars fans. His brief appearances in Empire sparked wild speculation as to his true nature, with many convinced that a character so visually striking had to have a greater role to play in future installments of the series. Indeed, at some point, Star Wars creator George Lucas considered upgrading Fett to primary antagonist of the franchise, but when Return of the Jedi concluded the original trilogy in 1983, Fett died a chump’s death, knocked into the waiting mouth of the Sarlacc by a blinded Han Solo as a comedy beat. Decades of comics and novels have attempted to rehabilitate Boba Fett into the stone-cold badass that fans wanted him to be, an effort undercut by his reintroduction as a ten-year-old kid in 2002’s Attack of the Clones. It took until 2020 for Fett to make another live-action appearance, alongside his spiritual successor Din Djarin in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Now, he’s the star of his own spin-off, the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, but after almost 40 years and a flood of Star Wars content, its debut episode feels like too little, too late.

