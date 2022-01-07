Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dead at 94

( NewsNation Now) — Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to ever win a Best Actor Oscar and a major star from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died, an official from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday. He was 94.
Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Poitier’s death to Reuters.
The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner . Poitier won his Best Actor Oscar for the 1963 film Lilies in the Field , also becoming the first Bahamian actor to win the award.
The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
Sidney Poitier passed away Thursday at 94, leaving behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Joanna Shimkus. But before he found everlasting love, the first black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor was embroiled in a steamy, tumultuous affair with actress Diahann Carroll, that lasted for much of the 1960s.
SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier were close friends for almost 80 years and fought for civil rights side by side. Now, Harry, 94, is deep in mourning for Poiter, who died Thursday evening at the age of 94. The singer's daughter Shari Belafonte told PEOPLE, "Losing Sidney is probably the...
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
A HEARTBREAKING post has been shared on social media showing Sidney Poltier chasing his granddaughter in a rare final appearance. The photo, believed to taken on his 94th birthday, was uploaded by his daughter Beverly Poltier Henderson in February 2021. “Sidney and Sydney jogging on the beach. Happy Birthday Papa,”...
"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
As the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Sidney Poitier, many of his fans can take comfort in celebrating his long career. Poitier was a trailblazing actor who brought immense integrity and dignity to the roles he played. He made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar in 1964 for Best Actor for Ralph Nelson’s comedy-drama Lilies of the Field. However, his most notable role was being a father to his six daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who died in 2018), Anika, and Sydney.
Sidney Poitier’s two most iconic moments as an actor both occur in the 1967 Oscar-winning drama “In the Heat of the Night.” The first is his famous declaration “They call me Mister Tibbs!” The second arrives when his big-city detective is questioning a Mississippi cotton tycoon, who slaps Tibbs for implying that he’s a criminal. Tibbs slaps him back — an act of shocking-at-the-time defiance that Poitier improvised, and one that gave a jolt to film history. It connected, electrifyingly, with the militancy of the late ’60s, and left no doubt that Poitier was a figure of mythological magnitude.
