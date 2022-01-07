ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Greatness Begets Greatness: The Many, MANY Talents Of 10-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter

By King Sukii
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZ3ua_0dfZ4Abl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upnys_0dfZ4Abl00

It’s Blue Ivy ‘s world, and we’re just living in it.

On this day ten years ago, Beyoncé Knowles gave birth to her and Jay Z ‘s beautiful little heiress. As the years went by, Blue Ivy Carter grew to be super smart, beautiful, and sassy – and she lets us know it every time she steps out, whether in costume or in couture.

It wasn’t too long ago that we were looking at photos of Bey rocking her first baby bump proudly , wondering if Blue would be more like her or Hov. The truth is, she’s the perfect mix between the two and she’s got lots of talents that were clearly passed down from her famous parents.

We love little Blue and today’s her day , so we thought we’d highlight some of those natural abilities. Check out what could amount to the “Additional Skills” section of her resumé below, and let us know if yours would compare.

1. Blue can tame bees of the Sasha fiercest kind.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

2. At 3 years old, Blue basically hosted the 2014 MTV VMAs.

3. She’s got moves like Jagger.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlAPy_0dfZ4Abl00

4. She’ll do your makeup for the low, low.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

5. Did you mastermind this tree, Blue?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

6. Blue never halfway steps on Halloween.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

And we do mean…

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Never.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

7. We’ve tried to pose like Bey. We failed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

8. She’s a natural in stilettos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

9. Making her papa smile ain’t no thang.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

9. International model, she is.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Pose, sis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

10. The next Michael Phelps, we kid you not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEqOs_0dfZ4Abl00

11. Of course, Blue on the mic comes as no surprise.

12. She has bars just like her dad (and muva).

13. Voiceover Blue.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

14. Video star, Grammy award-winning Blue.

We could go on, but this is an obvious case of rare star quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Mif8_0dfZ4Abl00

In her shoutout for Blue’s birthday, Ms. Tina Knowles also shed light on how talented her granddaughter. “Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue,” she wrote in part. See below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

Happy Birthday again, Blue Blue!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

We love you and all of the Carter kids.

[ione_media_gallery id="4135234" overlay="true"]

Comments / 5

Related
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Blue Ivy Carter
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Tina Knowles
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

Check Out Blue Ivy Carter’s Evolution Over The Years

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Blue Ivy Carter is officially in the double digits! Despite her very young age, she has more professional accomplishments than most 30 year olds. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 10 years old. Children do what they’re supposed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Here's a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's Daughter, on Her 10th Birthday

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is officially 10 years old—double digits!—today, and Blue's proud grandmother Tina Lawson marked the occasion by giving all of Instagram a new look at Blue—and how tall and cool she's gotten. Blue appears alongside Lawson, who's 5'7, and doesn't seem that much shorter than her. Blue had a pitch perfecto outfit, of course: a black blazer, white pants and top, and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Watch Blue Ivy Carter Grow Up Before Your Very Eyes!

Can you believe Blue Ivy Carter is 10 years old? That’s right, the eldest daughter of music titans Jay Z and Beyoncé is celebrating her special day today and my my, how the years have flown by. She’s accomplished a lot so far. At just 8 years...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

13 Things to Know About Beyoncé & Jay-Z's Oldest Daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter was always destined to be a star. With parents that talented and famous, eyes would have been on Blue Ivy no matter what — but when we say this celeb in the making exceeded expectations, we really mean it. Now, as she’s about to turn 10, Blue Ivy has already been featured on multiple Top 10 tracks and won her first awards, a BET HER award and NAACP Image award for her work on “Brown Skin Girl“. Blue’s singing, dancing, and songwriting have all earned the young star acclaim, and she’s not...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up in Her Grandma's Latest Instagram Post

It might feel like we've always had the honor and privilege of existing in the same timeline as Miss Blue Ivy Carter, but in reality, she's only been around for a decade. She's celebrating those 10 years today and her grandma, Tina Knowles, commemorated the big day with a post on Instagram that shows just how much Blue has grown up since she made her debut during Beyoncé's "Love On Top" performance at the 2011 VMAs — well, sort of, since that was when Bey revealed her bump, not an actual baby.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tina Knowles-Lawson Wishes Granddaughter Blue Ivy a Happy 10th Birthday: 'My Capricorn Twin'

The daughter of music moguls Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned 10 on Friday and received a heartfelt birthday shoutout from her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson. "My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things," the fashion designer, 67, captioned an Instagram photo of the two together.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
765
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy