David Brooks reveals he is making 'positive progress' following cancer diagnosis last October, with Bournemouth star halfway through treatment for Hodgkin Lymphoma

By Sami Mokbel for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has revealed he is making 'positive' progress as he continues treatment for cancer.

The Wales international was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma in October and has been undergoing chemotherapy as he plots his return to football in the future.

And Brooks has provided an hopeful update on his progress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNxZE_0dfZ3Jnl00
David Brooks has revealed that the first half of his treatment has been going well 

He wrote on social media: 'I feel that now is the right time to update you all on my progress following my diagnosis in October last year.

'I want to thank everyone who got in touch after the announcement.

'I was overwhelmed by the incredible messages of support from family, friends, team mates and across social media during this difficult period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtMSa_0dfZ3Jnl00
The Welsh midfielder says the outlook is positive regarding his Hodgkin Lymphoma 

'I'm currently undergoing treatment and although I'm only halfway through, the progress is good and the outlook is promising and positive.

'I'm keeping in touch with everyone at Bournemouth and the national team and looking forward to an exciting finish to the season for club and country.

'Thank you again for all your love and support.

'I'm looking forward to hopefully sharing more good news in the months ahead.'

