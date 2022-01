“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” (John 1:14) The theme of John’s Gospel is Jesus is the Son of God (John 20:30-31), and in this first chapter he proves his claim. In the beginning the word already existed. The word was with God, and the word was God. As you read this wonderful chapter, you cannot help but see Christ is God’s Son because of the works he performs, the names and titles he bears, and the witnesses who knew him personally and declare who he is.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO