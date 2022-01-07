ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox’s New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Premiere Is More ‘Poorer’ Than ‘Richer’ in Ratings

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sans NFL football competition, CBS shows all hit season highs in total viewers. “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or For Poorer” didn’t provide a wealth of viewers to Fox on Thursday. The series premiere also underwhelmed in ratings among adults 18-49. Fox, which filled its entire primetime with...

