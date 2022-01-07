ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

FanDuel's Mike Raffensperger joins Boomer & Gio to celebrate New York's upcoming sports betting launch

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXTBm_0dfZ0cGp00

Get ready to place your bets, New York.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, mobile betting will be live in the state of New York, allowing residents to place bets on the upcoming final Sunday of the NFL regular season, and many other sports going on this weekend and beyond.

One of the biggest betting platforms out there, FanDuel, will be celebrating the event from their headquarters in New York City, as FanDuel CMO Mike Raffensperger joined Boomer and Gio on Friday morning to express his excitement.

“I woke up this morning to a beautiful blanket of snow in New York City, and we’re 24 hours away from the best day of the year,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger and FanDuel hope to make it the best day of 2022 for New York residents as well, offering $100.00 in betting credit to users who download the FanDuel app and register their accounts as early as Friday, and that $100.00 of credit will be ready to use by the time sports betting officially goes live in the Empire State on Saturday morning.

Raffensperger expects there to be many more promotions for New York residents to celebrate the launch in the coming week.

“We’re thinking of things that are sort of no-brainer bets, risk-free bets and offers, all kinds of things,” Raffensperger said. “We want to launch New York the right way. Just as we have with every state we’ve launched, we’ve put a lot of generosity into our customers’ logs to give them a chance to try our sports book for the first time. I expect there to be no better week to bet on FanDuel other than the following week for New York residents.”

Sports betting in New York has been a long time coming, and as of Saturday morning, betting will be live in the city where FanDuel already calls home.

“There was no world where we weren’t gonna be in our backyard.” Raffensperger said.

Listen to Raffensperger’s full interview with Boomer and Gio below!

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Mobile sports betting launches in New York State

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can now wager on your favorite sports team from the comfort of your phone. New York is the latest state to implement mobile sports betting, giving bettors an opportunity to gamble outside of a casino. Mobile sports betting launched statewide at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
GAMBLING
rockytopinsider.com

FanDuel New York Promo Offer For Free Bet Available Now

FanDuel’s mobile sportsbook app is coming to New York. To commemorate this milestone, FanDuel New York is offering a pre-launch welcome bonus for new users. (Existing customers are out of luck. This is not for you.) Use the FanDuel NY promo code to claim $100 in free bets. Here’s...
HOBBIES
thelines.com

New York Sports Betting Apps Record

According to GeoComply’s managing director, bettors within the Empire States borders made 5.8 million geolocation transactions in the first 12 hours sports betting was live (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday), more than doubling the next closest state. Lindsay Slader posted the numbers this weekend, noting that the number of geolocation transactions (bets, deposits, withdrawals) was unmatched in the history of legal online U.S. sports betting.
GAMBLING
nysportsday.com

Upcoming Games To Wager On Now That New York Sports Betting Is Live

Now that NY mobile sports betting has gone live, potential bettors all over the Empire State are probably wondering what they can put their money on. It does not matter if they want to bet on a local team or one from another state, there will be plenty of options.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
techlunchpail.com

New York Online Sports Betting Bonus Offers Highlight Launch

The day bettors in the Empire State have been hoping for has finally come. Sports bettors will no longer have to drive upstate to a casino or to New Jersey to place a bet on the Yankees, Bills, or Knicks. They can now do so from anywhere inside state borders.
VIRGINIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#New York City#American Football#Boomer Gio#Ryanchichester1
Dirt

Vital Proteins Founder Picks Up Blufftop Palisades House

Click here to read the full article. Kurt Seidensticker has always been an innovator, dating back to NASA in the 1990s — when the aerospace engineer began his career training astronauts to fly the space shuttle. After jobs helping bring cellphone and Internet usage into the mainstream, Seidensticker launched Chicago-based wellness juggernaut Vital Proteins. Some eight years later, his collagen-infused supplements have become a go-to favorite among A-listers from Kourtney Kardashian to Jennifer Anniston, with the company bringing in over $100 million in annual sales; in 2020, Seidensticker sold a majority stake in the company to Nestle. So it’s hardly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Film And Television Production Company Culture House Announces West Coast Expansion And Names New Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Film and television production company Culture House is expanding its offices to Los Angeles along with two key new hires.  Founding Partner Carri Twigg will lead the West Coast office for the growing slate of projects. Joining her is new hire, Jaimie Woo, who has been named senior development producer reporting to Twigg. Woo will be leading development for the company’s premium documentary and unscripted slate. She will also serve as a lead consultant within the Culture House consultancy. Twigg and Woo previously worked together in the White House during the Obama administration for then-Vice President Joe Biden. Prior to Culture...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vegasonlyentertainment.com

Golden Gate Turns 116, LV Mini Grand Prix Boasts 30 Years

THE BEDFORD BY MARTHA STEWART OPENS AT PARIS SPRING 2022: Global lifestyle icon Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands will bring her celebrated brand to life with her first-ever. restaurant. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, a fully immersive restaurant concept designed to bring Stewart’s famed country farmhouse in Bedford, N.Y., to life, will open at Paris Las Vegas in Spring 2022. Designed by Stewart herself, the restaurant will draw inspiration from Steward’s country farmhouse, where she brings the outdoors in. With 194 seats, the intimate eatery will offer guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home. Stewart’s functional and practical lifestyle will take center stage in her thoughtfully appointed décor, which will embrace a neutral color palette and act as a perfect backdrop to four seasons of color. Stewart and her team of culinary experts are developing seasonal dinner, weekend brunch, and holiday menus featuring exceptional quality and creativity. Signature menu items will be created from sourcing seasonal, high-quality ingredients from various local purveyors and some of Martha’s personal favorites. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

New York Times’ Popular ‘Modern Love’ Podcast Gets a New Host

There’s a new voice of the New York Times’ “Modern Love” podcast: Anna Martin, a producer in the company’s audio department, who is taking over hosting for the popular relationship and dating series. In 2019, when the Times brought the “Modern Love” podcast in-house, column creator Daniel Jones and editor Miya Lee became its new co-hosts. Now, as the company looks to continue to expand the “Modern Love” brand — with projects in international TV, books and live events  — “we are also aiming to increase the ambitions of the podcast and produce more episodes each year,” director of audio Paula...
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mobile Sports Betting to Launch in New York Saturday

Nearly 9 months since it was formally approved by the New York State Legislature last April, mobile sports betting is set to officially launch in New York State. The State's Gaming Commission announced Thursday that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to begin operation. Those operators include Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive. They can commence operations Saturday January 8th at 9am.
HOBBIES
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy