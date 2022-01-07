FanDuel's Mike Raffensperger joins Boomer & Gio to celebrate New York's upcoming sports betting launch

Get ready to place your bets, New York.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, mobile betting will be live in the state of New York, allowing residents to place bets on the upcoming final Sunday of the NFL regular season, and many other sports going on this weekend and beyond.

One of the biggest betting platforms out there, FanDuel, will be celebrating the event from their headquarters in New York City, as FanDuel CMO Mike Raffensperger joined Boomer and Gio on Friday morning to express his excitement.

“I woke up this morning to a beautiful blanket of snow in New York City, and we’re 24 hours away from the best day of the year,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger and FanDuel hope to make it the best day of 2022 for New York residents as well, offering $100.00 in betting credit to users who download the FanDuel app and register their accounts as early as Friday, and that $100.00 of credit will be ready to use by the time sports betting officially goes live in the Empire State on Saturday morning.

Raffensperger expects there to be many more promotions for New York residents to celebrate the launch in the coming week.

“We’re thinking of things that are sort of no-brainer bets, risk-free bets and offers, all kinds of things,” Raffensperger said. “We want to launch New York the right way. Just as we have with every state we’ve launched, we’ve put a lot of generosity into our customers’ logs to give them a chance to try our sports book for the first time. I expect there to be no better week to bet on FanDuel other than the following week for New York residents.”

Sports betting in New York has been a long time coming, and as of Saturday morning, betting will be live in the city where FanDuel already calls home.

“There was no world where we weren’t gonna be in our backyard.” Raffensperger said.

Listen to Raffensperger’s full interview with Boomer and Gio below!

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch