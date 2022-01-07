Man City's Benjamin Mendy released on bail ahead of trial on rape charges

A Bradford man is facing charges after a 911 call said two underaged runaways were being held against their will. According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause, a Foster Township police officer responded early Monday morning to the Scott Field Road home of 34-year-old James Foster Wilcox after being contacted by McKean County 911. The 911 caller said that her daughter had been messaging one of two girls at Wilcox’s residence who claimed to be a runaway from Buffalo. The caller also said that she had been raped by Wilcox years before, and that he was the father of her daughter.

BRADFORD, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO