Public Safety

Man City's Benjamin Mendy released on bail ahead of trial on rape charges

By Associated Press
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City player Benjamin Mendy was released from prison on bail on Friday ahead of his trial on rape charges, which has been put back until June at the earliest. Mendy is accused of eight...

www.espn.com

