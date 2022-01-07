Project Manager and Gus Lobel in Trouble with the Curve

ITV Studios’ Global Entertainment, the division responsible for selling and monetizing such unscripted formats as Love Island and The Voice globally, has promoted Arjan Pomper to the role of managing director.
As managing director, Pomper reports directly to ITV Studios chief operating officer David McGraynor and will work closely with key stakeholders from across the group to help grow its global formats business.
The Global Entertainment arm’s catalog of 285 formats includes some of the largest shows in the world, including The Voice, Love Island, The Chase, I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Come Dine With Me and such...
