Project Manager and Gus Lobel in Trouble with the Curve

projectmanagement.com
 4 days ago

Did you have the opportunity to see the...

www.projectmanagement.com

healthcareittoday.com

Featured Health IT Job: Project Manager – Implementation

We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the Project Manager – Implementation position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by MEDITECH and is in Minnesota. Here’s a description of the...
HEALTH
projectmanagement.com

Crash Course in PM for a new Project Manager?

Hey everyone! I have an entry level PM starting with some industry and relatable leadership experience, but has never been a project manager or have any PM training. Are there any free resources you all have come across as a good "crash course" in project management that covers all the basics? Something like a 2-4 hour video. Obviously, this won't get into all the nitty gritty PMP level details but just the blocking and tackling to start to plant the seed on all the concepts.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
projectmanagement.com

Scoping out a client management project

I am relatively new to larger scale project management and would welcome advice. I've been tasked with oversight of client planning for a division...a rough outline of the situation:. - We have around 30 consultants servicing about 100 companies, each company might have 10-20 contacts. Current practice is that sales...
ECONOMY
maketecheasier.com

7 Project Management Tools Made For Any Team

Whether you’re working with a small business or a major corporation, chances are you need some productivity tools to help you and your colleagues keep up with pending tasks and project deadlines. However, there are literally hundreds of task management apps on the market today, and many of them aren’t actually as useful as you’d think, especially for teams of various sizes. With that being said, we’ve collected a list of seven project management tools we feel like offer features and practicality regardless of your team’s size or the industry you work in.
COMPUTERS
projectmanagement.com

Benefits Realization vs deliverables inside a Project Charter

We have an existing Project charter with a section on Benefits to be realized. However, I'm struggling with what content should go in this section of the charter. for example: if the project was to paint 12 buses blue, then, the deliverable would be 12 blue buses. However, the business told us the "benefit" would be 10% happier people with blue buses.
TRAFFIC
neworleanssun.com

Reasons to Use BigTime for Project Management

BigTime software provides an inclusive project management building block. The software makes it easier for you to track status, define activities and tasks, as well as assign all the tasks. But that's not all. Read this post completely to know more about the reasons to use BigTime for your project management.
SOFTWARE
boatinternational.com

Why a good project manager is essential to the superyacht experience

A successful new-build project is the result of experience and hard work and there are not many who relish the challenge. One company that does, however, is Nicolai Yacht Consulting and Project Management. Founded in 2017 by Nicola Nicolai and Serena Bartoloni S.Omer, the company delivers 360° professional, tailored consulting...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

New Year, Better Efficiency: Learn Project and Quality Management for Just $20

Efficiency is the name of the game for entrepreneurs. That's why project management is useful for any entrepreneur. Project managers use proven methodologies to help usher projects along and ensure they get completed on time and under budget. Sounds pretty important in these lean days, doesn't it?. If you're an...
ECONOMY
projectmanagement.com

Is a project charter immutable?

I say it is true. But this view is disputed. A charter serves as a governance artefact, in the moment it is signed, the project starts. This can never be changed, like a birth certificate (well, there are instances for that). If content of the charter changes, it can be handled by the project change process if necessary or you can say we leave it and update the plan only.
ECONOMY
projectmanagement.com

Application for the integral project life cycle.

In my labor like project management consultant I find that some companies works separately with different applications the project life cycle. This approach has some advantages because allows to explode the features of each application. In this way the companies use some applications to define the scope of the project (Word, JIRA Confluence...), to plan (WBS Schedule Pro, MS Project...), to monitor the execution (Trello, Planner...), etc.
COMPUTERS
Dice Insights

SQL, Project Management Topped Most-Demanded Tech Skills in 2021

Which tech skills dominated in 2021, at least in terms of employers? A new analysis suggests that specializing in project management and software development, along with SQL, opened up all sorts of opportunities for technologists over the past 12 months. This analysis comes via Emsi Burning Glass, which collects and...
JOBS
projectmanagement.com

resource levelling

How many PM’s regularly use resource levelling? And if you do, do you do it manually or by using a tool ( such as MS Project)? I understand the algorithms used but my experience is that all of those tools need a healthy dose of PM common sense and manual intervention. Comments or suggestions?
COMPUTERS
projectmanagement.com

Win Everything You Need To Become a Citizen Developer

Learn how to unlock the potential of citizen development! The PMI Citizen Developer™ Foundation course has been specially designed for individuals of all levels interested in learning more about citizen development and is now available online. This 90-minute Foundation course introduces:. What citizen development is. Why citizen development is...
DOUGLAS ADAMS
projectmanagement.com

PMI-SP Application - Experiences Description

"Life is but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard of no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing." - William Shakespeare.
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE
Fast Company

Trouble managing your time? Try focusing on your ‘anchor tenants’

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com. Q. I’m having trouble figuring out how to manage everything. I have...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Studios’ Global Entertainment Division Promotes Arjan Pomper to Managing Director

ITV Studios’ Global Entertainment, the division responsible for selling and monetizing such unscripted formats as Love Island and The Voice globally, has promoted Arjan Pomper to the role of managing director. As managing director, Pomper reports directly to ITV Studios chief operating officer David McGraynor and will work closely with key stakeholders from across the group to help grow its global formats business. The Global Entertainment arm’s catalog of 285 formats includes some of the largest shows in the world, including The Voice, Love Island, The Chase, I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Come Dine With Me and such...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Reasons to Use BigTime for Project Management

BigTime software provides an inclusive project management building block. The software makes it easier for you to track status, define activities and tasks, as well as assign all the tasks. But that's not all. Read this post completely to know more about the reasons to use BigTime for your project management.
SOFTWARE

