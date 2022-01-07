Project Manager and Gus Lobel in Trouble with the Curve

Whether you’re working with a small business or a major corporation, chances are you need some productivity tools to help you and your colleagues keep up with pending tasks and project deadlines. However, there are literally hundreds of task management apps on the market today, and many of them aren’t actually as useful as you’d think, especially for teams of various sizes. With that being said, we’ve collected a list of seven project management tools we feel like offer features and practicality regardless of your team’s size or the industry you work in.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO