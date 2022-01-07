Let the World See

ABC is extending The Goldbergs. The network has ordered four additional episodes of the family comedy series, bringing its season nine total to a full 22. The news, announced by Wendi McLendon-Covey, has nothing to do with the previously announced departure of fellow original star Jeff Garlin. The actor, who has played patriarch Murray Goldberg on the show since its start, was fired in December following multiple HR complaints and subsequent investigations. It remains unclear how the comedy, inspired by the childhood of its creator, Adam F. Goldberg, will write out Murray. The additional episodes were not added to address Garlin’s departure. Sources note the additional episodes will help ABC fill out its schedule after the Disney-owned network previously ordered additional episodes of freshman comedy The Wonder Years and sophomore half-hour Home Economics. Both those shows will also feature 22-episode seasons. A decision on the future of The Goldbergs beyond its current season has not yet been determined. Sources note Garlin was not expected to return for a potential 10th season of The Goldbergs should ABC opt to renew the show for the 2022-23 broadcast cycle. ABC so far has only renewed Grey’s Anatomy for next season.

