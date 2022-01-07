2023 On300 linebacker Kaden Feagin has 3 scheduled visits this month

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arthur (Ill.) Arthur Senior four-star linebacker Kaden Feagin will visit Illinois, Iowa and Notre Dame over the course of January, according to Blue and Gold’s Mike Singer.

Feagin will visit the Fighting Illini on January 14, the Hawkeyes on January 23 and the Fighting Irish on January 29.

He is the No. 165 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Only Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah ranks ahead of him from the state of Illinois in the On3 Consensus.

On3 rates Kaden Feagin as a top-100 recruit in the country, slotting in at No. 81 in the 2023 On300 ranking. He is the sixth-best linebacker in the class behind Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit’s Troy Bowles, Denton (Texas) Ryan’s Anthony Hill, Many (La.) High’s Tackett Curtis, Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln’s Raylen Wilson and Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Jaiden Ausberry.

However, the Fighting Irish are recruiting Feagin as a running back.

Arthur, which is located in the middle of Illinois, is only an approximately 45 minutes drive away from Champaign, Ill. South Bend, Ind., is just over three-and-a-half hours away and Iowa City, Iowa is about four-plus hours from Feagin’s hometown.

Illinois has no recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but Big Ten West rival Iowa have three. Skillman (N.J.) Hun School four-star quarterback Marco Lainez III leads the group.

Notre Dame has the current top class in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking. The class includes fellow four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen out of Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean, who is ranked as the top player from Indiana.