Take a look at the field view Stetson Bennett’s go-ahead touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell to give Georgia the lead in the National Championship Game. The first half of the 2022 National Championship Game was a battle of field goals when it came to the scoreboard. But in the second half, the Georgia Bulldogs’ offense came to life and gave it to the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide. The momentum certainly changed on one play in particular.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO