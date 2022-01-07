ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Penn State weekend wrestling preview: Two matches on deck; will Drew Hildebrandt make his debut?

By Gregory Pickel about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ob4p_0dfYyibh00
Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young is hoping to have his hand raised two more times this weekend as he did here against Lehigh. (Photo by Steve Manuel)

Penn State wrestling returns to the mat this weekend.

The Nittany Lions kick off the 2022 portion of their schedule Friday night, and it’s all Big Ten matches from here after head coach Cael Sanderson’s team finished the non-conference slate with a perfect 8-0 mark.

It’s time to preview the weekend ahead as Penn State prepares to visit Maryland and battle Indiana at home.

How to watch, follow Penn State wrestling this weekend

Neither match will be on regular television this weekend.

BTN+ will steam both duals, however. Penn State-Maryland starts at 7 p.m. Friday (link to BTN+ here) while the Lions-Hoosiers match starts at 2 p.m. Sunday (streaming link).

Per the usual, longtime program play-by-play man Jeff Byers will call the action from matside. Visit Penn State’s LionVision page to find the audio on both days.

Finally, the team’s official Twitter account posts bout-by-bout updates, and we’ll be discussing it all here on The Wrestling Room forum.

What is the weekend’s biggest question for Penn State?

That’s an easy one: Will 125-pound two-time All-American and Central Michigan transfer Drew Hildebrandt see the starting lineup on either day?

As of Tuesday, Penn State was still working through whatever process it had to so that Hildebrandt could see the lineup. As of Friday morning, however, there was no word as to whether or not he’d be able to.

“We’re trying to get him to where he can compete this weekend, but we’re not quite there yet,” Sanderson said. “That would be ideal, right? We’re halfway through the season here and got two and a half months left. So, if we can get him competing, we’ll certainly do that. We still have a few hurdles to kind of get through.

“We’re excited obviously to add him to the roster and hopefully, we can get him going here soon. That’s obviously the plan, just to get him out there competing as quickly as possible.”

If not, expect Jake Campbell to wrestle for Penn State at 125 pounds.

Also, we’d be remiss not to mention Thursday’s announcement that Brady Berge is returning. It’s unclear when he could possibly enter the lineup, however.

The best bout should come Sunday

It’s no secret that expected lineups (more on those below) and actual ones do not always pan out. Some of that is due to COVID-19 and other illnesses and injuries. Other times, teams just decide to forfeit a match and move on.

At any rate, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that all goes as planned and we see a super showdown at 184 pounds on Sunday. Top-ranked Aaron Brooks of Penn State is slated to wrestle eighth-ranked Donnell Washington. Both enter the anticipated matchup unbeaten.

Lions focused on being the best version of themselves, not scouting UMD/IU

Asked for a scouting report of the Terps and Hoosiers, Sanderson said he’s more worried about how Penn State performs.

“We’re trying to just focus on getting our guys better right now, and making sure they’re doing the little things that they need to do to score points in March,” Sanderson said. “So, we’re going to focus more on our guys. But, both teams are tough. They’re well-coached. We’re expecting some good matches.

“I’m not really the scout guy. We just want to do what we do, and we want to use the tie-ups that we use and dictate the pace of the match. It doesn’t matter who we’re wrestling. We want to do our thing, and that’s what we’re focused on at this point.”

Projected starters for Penn State, Maryland, and Indiana

All courtesy of match notes from Penn State Athletics:

Penn State:

125 Jake Campbell Sr. Pottstown, Pa./Boyertown 0-4

Drew Hildebrandt Sr.+ Granger, Ind./Penn 0-0

133 #1 Roman Bravo-Young Sr. Tucson, Ariz./Sunnyside 7-0

141 #1 Nick Lee Sr.+ Evansville, Ind./Homeschooled 7-0

149 #20 Beau Bartlett So. Tempe, Ariz./Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 5-2

157 Tony Negron Jr. North Babylon, N.Y./North Babylon 0-3

Terrell Barraclough So. Kaysville, Utah/Layton 4-4

Joe Lee So. Evansville, Ind/Evansville 2-3

165 #24 Creighton Edsell Jr. Wyalusing, Pa./Wyalusing 5-3

174 #1 Carter Starocci So. Erie, Pa./Cathedral Prep 8-0

184 #1 Aaron Brooks Jr. Hagerstown, Md./North Hagerstown 6-0

197 #2 Max Dean Jr. Lowell, Mich./Lowell 8-0

Michael Beard So. Pottstown, Pa./Malvern Prep 8-1

285 #4 Greg Kerkvliet So. Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley 6-0

Sign up for Penn State coverage from Blue-White Illustrated for just $1!

Maryland:

125 Zach Spence So. Wilmington, Del/Salesianum School

133 King Sandoval Jr. Waldorf, Md./St. Mary’s Ryken

141 Danny Bertoni Sr. Jefferson, Md./Middletown

149 Michael North So. Wadsworth, Ohio/Wadsworth

157 Lucas Cordio Jr. Lancaster, Mass./Nashoba Regional

165 Gaven Bell Fr. Huntington, N.Y./Cold Spring Harbor

174 Dominic Solis So. Laurel, Md./McDonogh School

184 Kyle Cochran Sr. Paramus, N.J./Paramus

197 #31 Jaron Smith Gr. Columbia, Md./Oakland Mills

285 #26 Zach Schrader Sr. Manhattan Beach, Calif./Army-Navy Acad.

Indiana:

125 #25 Jacob Moran So. Portage, Ind. 4-2

133 #19 Brock Hudkins Gr. Danville, Ind. 5-0

Noah Gochberg Fr. Austin, Texas 2-2

141 Cayden Rooks Jr. Columbus, Ind. 5-2

149 Graham Rooks Jr. Columbus, Ind. 3-3

157 Kasper McIntosh Jr. Portage, Ind. 3-2

Derek Gilcher So. Novi, Mich. 1-1

165 Sammy Cokeley Sr. Eudora, Kan. 0-2

174 Sean Grim Jr. Columbus, Ohio 0-3

184 #8 D.J. Washington So. Portage, Ind. 6-0

197 Nick Willham Jr. Greenwood, Ind. 4-1

285 Jacob Bullock Jr. Cahokia, Ill. 2-2

Andrew Irick So. Fishers, Ind. 2-4

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Wrestling Down Indiana without RBY, Lee

In the COVID-19 era, any college athlete might be out of action in a moment’s notice. That turned out to be the case once again in Penn State’s first home dual meet in over a month on Sunday afternoon against Indiana. Out of four returning national champions to...
INDIANA, PA
Centre Daily

Penn State wrestling notebook: Brady Berge return just a ‘matter of making sure he’s feeling good’

In a surprise return to the mat, 157-pounder Brady Berge returned to Penn State wrestling’s roster last week. Prior to walking away from the sport in April, Berge compiled a 31-9 record with the Nittany Lions — qualifying for the NCAA Wrestling Championships two times. He suffered an injury and forfeited. The senior went on to join South Dakota State’s coaching staff, where he will return following the completion of his final season at Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Wrestling: No. 1 Iowa vs No. 15 Purdue - Preview, HTW Guide & Match Thread

Following a 22-10 win over Minnesota Friday night, Iowa now faces the Purdue Boilermakers at 2pm, Sunday for their second dual of the weekend inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The lineup we saw against Minnesota will likely be the same one the Brands Bros prefer to put on the mat for the rest of the season. It now features Drake Ayala replacing the rehabbing Spencer Lee at 125, which makes him only the third wrestler under Brands’ leadership who has gone from wrestling in high school one year, to college starter the next. The other men to do so? The aforementioned Lee, and current 184 starter Abe Assad. The lineup also gets a boost with the return of NCAA finalist Michael Kemerer at 174.
IOWA CITY, IA
State College

Penn State Wrestling Rises to No. 1 in NWCA, InterMat Rankings

For the first time since 2019, Penn State wrestling is No. 1 in the country in both the NWCA’s Coaches Poll and InterMat rankings. Now 10-0 on the season, Penn State overtook Iowa for the number one spot. The Nittany Lions’ jump in rankings comes after the team added two-time All-American Drew Hildebrandt to the lineup and defeated Indiana and Maryland this past weekend to open the Big Ten schedule.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling flexes depth against Indiana with Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee missing

With Big Ten competition just underway, Penn State wrestling flexed its confidence in the depth that it’s accumulated in its roster. Brandon Meredith and Baylor Shunk were both late additions to the Nittany Lions’ starting lineup Sunday, as both Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee were unavailable to wrestle against Indiana due to illness according to the team.
INDIANA, PA
onthebanks.com

Rutgers at Penn State Game Preview

Rutgers (9-5; 3-1) at Penn State (7-6; 2-3) Where: Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania (15,261 capacity) Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 116; Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish class of 2023 commitments

Get to know the class of 2023 prospects committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in this feature from BlueandGold.com. We have provided background info on each of the commits below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest), and will continue to update this article each time Notre Dame lands a new commitment.
FOOTBALL
Onward State

Second-Half Domination Carries No. 2 Penn State Wrestling To 29-11 Victory Over Indiana

No. 2 Penn State wrestling (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) battled back from a five-point deficit to beat Indiana (2-2, 0-2 Big Ten) 29-11 at Rec Hall Sunday afternoon. Wrestling in Rec Hall for the first time in over a month, Cael Sanderson’s group was without the services of Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee. The Nittany Lions clearly missed those stars early, as they fell behind 11-6 at the break. However, dominating performances from Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Greg Kerkvliet carried Penn State to an exciting victory in the Big Ten home opener.
INDIANA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Penn State Athletics#Combat#The Nittany Lions#Penn State Maryland#Lions Hoosiers#Penn State#Twitter#All American
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana wrestling falls to No. 2 Penn State 29-11 in second Big Ten competition

Indiana wrestling lost its second conference match 29-11 to No. 2 Penn State on Sunday afternoon. Indiana opened the meet with No. 25-ranked sophomore Jacob Moran competing against Penn State senior Drew Hildebrandt. Moran lost in a 6-2 major decision in the 125-pound class, which handed Penn State an early 3-0 lead. No. 19-ranked graduate student Brock Hudkins helped Indiana bounce back against sophomore Baylor Shunk in the 133-pound class to make the score 5-3. Hudkins extended his undefeated personal record to 7-0.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Enrollment changes in WPIAL wrestling makes Class 2A larger

Football and basketball aren’t the only high school sports will see major changes for the next two seasons because of new enrollment figures. Class 3A in WPIAL wrestling is losing seven teams to Class 2A. Heading down are Greensburg Salem, Belle Vernon, Albert Gallatin, Beaver, Hampton, Highlands and Indiana....
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

Big Ten to announce football schedule tweaks

WCIA — The Big Ten will update its 2022 football conference schedule to reflect tweaks made during the 2020 football season. The announcement will come on Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network. The Big Ten plays nine conference games, with teams playing all other six teams in their own division and three teams […]
On3.com

Virginia Tech gets huge news for offensive line next season

Virginia Tech football is in the midst of a program overhaul. Recent mediocrity in the ACC, a conference ripe for winning now, forced the Hokies’ brass to part ways with Justin Fuente as head coach. Shortly after, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who played at Virginia Tech and...
BLACKSBURG, VA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy