While Google One is relatively new on the scene and provides many unified tools for managing data for individuals and families alike, most users may not be aware of the built-in feature for freeing up storage space across their Google Account. “Storage Manager” by Google is a powerful system that takes advantage of the company’s servers to let you process bulk amounts of data all at once. With limited space on free accounts, and Google’s recent decision to say goodbye to unlimited this method as well as direct bulk Google Photos management can be lifesavers!

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO