San Antonio, TX

All-American Bowl live: Day 4 practice updates

By Jeremy Crabtree about 7 hours
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The All-American Bowl is at noon CT Saturday at the Alamodome. Around 100 of the nation’s top recruits are in attendance and are divided into two teams.

On3’s Jeremy Crabtree, Jeremy Johnson, Charles Power, and other On3 writers are on location at Trinity University for the fourth day of practice and will have updates, observations, and recruiting notes throughout the session. Practice runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CT Thursday.

While a majority of the players in the All-American Bowl are already signed, there still will be plenty of recruiting headlines leading up to Saturday’s game at the Alamodome.

Unlike the Under Armour All-America Game, where only three players announced commitments, there’s a long list of players set to announce at the All-American Bowl. Crabtree has the latest recruiting intel on players set to announce.

Hamilton and Powers reviewed the top performers from the third day of practice, including East MVP LB Joshua Burnham (Notre Dame) and West OL Earnest Greene. Greene is set to announce in the game on Saturday.

Hamilton also ranked the All-American Bowl quarterbacks through the first two practices with Penn State-bound five-star passer Drew Allar on top of the list.

Day 4 All-American Bowl practice updates

10:41 a.m.East: Special teams work and OL going through blocking assignments on air. – Jeremy Crabtree

10:42 a.m.

The East OL:

LT Kiyaunta Goodwin

LG Tegra Tshabola

C Griffin Scroggs

RG Elijah Pritchett

RT Julian Armella

– Charles Power

10:43 a.m.East: Alabama signee Isaiah Bond is working at punt returner for the east along with Kentucky signee Barion Brown. That’s two receivers with sub 10.5 second 100-meter times to their name. – Charles Power

10:45 a.m.East: Arkansas signee Isaiah Sategna and Kevin Coleman are also working on fielding punts. – Charles Power

10:51 a.m.East: Notre Dame OT signee Aamil Wagner is back practicing after missing the last two days with what looked to be a shoulder injury. He’s working at TE in this walk through. Wagner will need to add significant mass as he’s somewhere in the 250 pound range, but I liked his play strength on Tuesday. – Charles Power

10:58 a.m.East: Texas A&M CB signee Marquis Groves-Killebrew is here observing. He was slated to play but had a major knee injury in the middle of his senior season. – Charles Power

11:11 a.m.West: West spent time working on final play install on both sides of the ball. Now they’re working on kickoff return. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:16 a.m.West: We’ve got a good collection of parents and coaches watching on the sidelines of the West practice. One group just did their best to inject some fire into the walk through. “This is football, how you not be fired up to be here,” one coach just yelled for the whole crowd to hear. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:20 a.m.West: There’s a 11-on-11 walkthrough at West practice this morning. Devin Brown letting it rip to C.J. Williams and Tobias Merriweather downfield. – Mike Singer

11:21 a.m.West: Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Lander Barton getting looks at H-back for the West offense. – Mike Singer

11:28 a.m.West: West spending a lot of time in short yardage situations with UCLA-bound quarterback Justyn Martin taking the snaps in the jumbo package. He’s running a lot of RPO action. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:30 a.m.West: While it’s only a half speed goal one drill, that doesn’t stop Mizzou LB/DL signee D.J. Wesolak from going all out. He just put pressure on Devin Brown and would have had a sack. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:36 a.m.West: The West is wrapping up. They’re now taking a team picture after signing happy birthday to one of the coaches. – Jeremy Crabtree

12:12 p.m.

They are announcing awards for the season.

– Austin (Texas) Westlake coach Todd Dodge is the National Coach of the Year

– Michigan signee Zeke Berry is Defensive Player of the Year

– Penn State signee Nick Singleton is Offensive Player of the Year

– Uncommitted five-star prospect Josh Conerly Jr. is Lineman of the Year

12:21 p.m.We’re done for the day. The awards were given out after practice because the banquet was cancelled. – Charles Power

On3.com

Oklahoma poaches key Alabama assistant coach, completes staff

The Oklahoma Sooners announced the hire of Alabama cornerbacks coach Jay Valai as co-defensive coordinator and pass defense assistant who will work with cornerbacks and nickel backs on Tuesday night. The potential for the move was reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz one week ago. The addition complete’s Brent Venables...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Arkansas transfer Joe Foucha commits to LSU

Arkansas transfer defensive back Joe Foucha entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month and the Louisiana native announced on Twitter that he’d committed to LSU. “I got that beast in my eyes look like Tyson! #NewEra #geauxtigers COMING HOME!,” the former McDonogh 35 star defender said in his tweet.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Florida RB Dameon Pierce announces decision for future

Florida Gators senior running back Dameon Pierce has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, according to his social media accounts. “I would like to thank God because without Him I am nothing,” Pierce wrote in his announcement. “I want to thank every coach, mentor, and all of my friends...
NFL
On3.com

Lessons learned in 2021 college football season

On Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, the college football season wrapped up with another SEC program taking home the crown. Believe it or not, another season is now officially a part of the history books. Things got weird for college football this past season. Pittsburgh and Utah brought home...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LSU Tigers football adds defensive back from in-state rival

The LSU Tigers are getting some much-needed veteran help in their defensive backfield thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. Brody Miller of The Athletic took to Twitter and announced that the University of Louisiana defensive back Mekhi Garner announced that he will be transferring to LSU. The six-foot-two sophomore announced...
NFL
