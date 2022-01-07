All-American Bowl live: Day 4 practice updates

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The All-American Bowl is at noon CT Saturday at the Alamodome. Around 100 of the nation’s top recruits are in attendance and are divided into two teams.

On3’s Jeremy Crabtree, Jeremy Johnson, Charles Power, and other On3 writers are on location at Trinity University for the fourth day of practice and will have updates, observations, and recruiting notes throughout the session. Practice runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. CT Thursday.

While a majority of the players in the All-American Bowl are already signed, there still will be plenty of recruiting headlines leading up to Saturday’s game at the Alamodome.

Unlike the Under Armour All-America Game, where only three players announced commitments, there’s a long list of players set to announce at the All-American Bowl. Crabtree has the latest recruiting intel on players set to announce.

Hamilton and Powers reviewed the top performers from the third day of practice, including East MVP LB Joshua Burnham (Notre Dame) and West OL Earnest Greene. Greene is set to announce in the game on Saturday.

Hamilton also ranked the All-American Bowl quarterbacks through the first two practices with Penn State-bound five-star passer Drew Allar on top of the list.

Day 4 All-American Bowl practice updates

10:41 a.m. – East: Special teams work and OL going through blocking assignments on air. – Jeremy Crabtree

10:42 a.m. –

The East OL:

LT Kiyaunta Goodwin

LG Tegra Tshabola

C Griffin Scroggs

RG Elijah Pritchett

RT Julian Armella

– Charles Power

10:43 a.m. – East: Alabama signee Isaiah Bond is working at punt returner for the east along with Kentucky signee Barion Brown. That’s two receivers with sub 10.5 second 100-meter times to their name. – Charles Power

10:45 a.m. – East: Arkansas signee Isaiah Sategna and Kevin Coleman are also working on fielding punts. – Charles Power

10:51 a.m. – East: Notre Dame OT signee Aamil Wagner is back practicing after missing the last two days with what looked to be a shoulder injury. He’s working at TE in this walk through. Wagner will need to add significant mass as he’s somewhere in the 250 pound range, but I liked his play strength on Tuesday. – Charles Power

10:58 a.m. – East: Texas A&M CB signee Marquis Groves-Killebrew is here observing. He was slated to play but had a major knee injury in the middle of his senior season. – Charles Power

11:11 a.m. – West: West spent time working on final play install on both sides of the ball. Now they’re working on kickoff return. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:16 a.m. – West: We’ve got a good collection of parents and coaches watching on the sidelines of the West practice. One group just did their best to inject some fire into the walk through. “This is football, how you not be fired up to be here,” one coach just yelled for the whole crowd to hear. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:20 a.m. – West: There’s a 11-on-11 walkthrough at West practice this morning. Devin Brown letting it rip to C.J. Williams and Tobias Merriweather downfield. – Mike Singer

11:21 a.m. – West: Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Lander Barton getting looks at H-back for the West offense. – Mike Singer

11:28 a.m. – West: West spending a lot of time in short yardage situations with UCLA-bound quarterback Justyn Martin taking the snaps in the jumbo package. He’s running a lot of RPO action. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:30 a.m. – West: While it’s only a half speed goal one drill, that doesn’t stop Mizzou LB/DL signee D.J. Wesolak from going all out. He just put pressure on Devin Brown and would have had a sack. – Jeremy Crabtree

11:36 a.m. – West: The West is wrapping up. They’re now taking a team picture after signing happy birthday to one of the coaches. – Jeremy Crabtree

12:12 p.m. –

They are announcing awards for the season.

– Austin (Texas) Westlake coach Todd Dodge is the National Coach of the Year

– Michigan signee Zeke Berry is Defensive Player of the Year

– Penn State signee Nick Singleton is Offensive Player of the Year

– Uncommitted five-star prospect Josh Conerly Jr. is Lineman of the Year

12:21 p.m. – We’re done for the day. The awards were given out after practice because the banquet was cancelled. – Charles Power