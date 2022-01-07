Kentucky Safety Yusuf Corker is Entering the NFL Draft

Photo by UK Athletics

A talented Kentucky defensive back is saying farewell to the Big Blue Nation. Safety Yusuf Corker announced he will forego a super senior season in Lexington to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Corker thanked his coaches, his teammates and many more in his final address as a Wildcat. “Big Blue Nation, you are the best fans around and I thank you for cheering us on continually through the ups and downs,” he wrote on social media.

Corker is the fourth Wildcat to reveal that he will enter the NFL Draft, following Wan’Dale Robinson, Marquan McCall and Josh Paschal.

Corker’s Steady Career at Kentucky

Corker was a three-year starter for the Wildcats. It’s hard to find a more consistent, rock solid defensive back than Corker. He averaged 77 tackles in each of his three seasons, never finishing worse than second on the team in tackles. His eight passes defended this fall were a career-high, finishing just outside of the top ten in the SEC. He earned All-SEC Honorable Mention honors from PFF at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

His final play as a Wildcat sums up his career well. Corker was always impacting the game, yet never received all the glory. He applied the pressure on Spencer Petras, forcing the errant throw that was picked off by DeAndre Square, securing a tenth Kentucky win in the Citrus Bowl.

An outstanding man on and off the field, Corker’s name is expected to be called in the mid to late rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.