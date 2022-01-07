ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kentucky Safety Yusuf Corker is Entering the NFL Draft

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIjY5_0dfYxe2a00
Photo by UK Athletics

A talented Kentucky defensive back is saying farewell to the Big Blue Nation. Safety Yusuf Corker announced he will forego a super senior season in Lexington to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Corker thanked his coaches, his teammates and many more in his final address as a Wildcat. “Big Blue Nation, you are the best fans around and I thank you for cheering us on continually through the ups and downs,” he wrote on social media.

Corker is the fourth Wildcat to reveal that he will enter the NFL Draft, following Wan’Dale Robinson, Marquan McCall and Josh Paschal.

Corker’s Steady Career at Kentucky

Corker was a three-year starter for the Wildcats. It’s hard to find a more consistent, rock solid defensive back than Corker. He averaged 77 tackles in each of his three seasons, never finishing worse than second on the team in tackles. His eight passes defended this fall were a career-high, finishing just outside of the top ten in the SEC. He earned All-SEC Honorable Mention honors from PFF at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

His final play as a Wildcat sums up his career well. Corker was always impacting the game, yet never received all the glory. He applied the pressure on Spencer Petras, forcing the errant throw that was picked off by DeAndre Square, securing a tenth Kentucky win in the Citrus Bowl.

An outstanding man on and off the field, Corker’s name is expected to be called in the mid to late rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Citrus Bowl#American Football#The Big Blue Nation#Big Blue Nation#The Fourth Wildcat#The Nfl Draft#Wildcats#Sec#Kentucky Football
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan drops truth bomb on future with Falcons

Amid the rampant speculation surrounding his future, Matt Ryan is aiming to remain with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season. During his post-game press conference following the Falcons’ Week 18 home defeat to the New Orleans Saints, Ryan did not shy away from engaging in talk about his future in Atlanta but was rather direct in his declaration that he aspires to stay put.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Locker Room Video Of Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Mike Tomlin may not allow music to play at practice, but he certainly lets it blast when the Steelers play their way into postseason contention. With a Jaguars loss and overtime victory against the Ravens, Pittsburgh will find itself in the playoffs. Minus an unlikely Chargers-Raiders tie on Sunday night. Tomlin celebrated the win in the locker room with his team.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Might Not Actually Be Safe In Carolina

Usually when an NFL head coach is deemed “safe” at the end of the season, that’s all there is to it. But things never seem to be simple with Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Rhule’s job is only as...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy