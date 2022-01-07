WATCH: Oregon State implodes portion of Reser Stadium for offseason upgrade

Jonathan Ferrey via Getty Images.

Oregon State University’s project for Reser Stadium, the home of the Beavers’ football team, continued rolling along on Friday morning. A portion of Reser Stadium was blown up with explosives as part of a controlled demolition.

The demolition began with a line of explosives being set off, resulting in the west side portion of the stadium falling straight back to the ground. The entire process took just seconds to complete.

Oregon State’s $153 million upgrade project for Reser Stadium is set to continue throughout the next year. The project broke ground shortly after the conclusion of this football season. It is set to continue throughout the next year, although it will still allow for Oregon State to play at Reser Stadium during the construction.

The project is set to be fully complete prior to the start of the 2023 football season. Oregon State went 7-6 this season. The Beavers won four consecutive games after falling in Week 1. Oregon State played against Utah State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Dec. 18, where Utah State won 24-13.

More on Oregon State’s Reser Stadium upgrade

As part of the Reser Stadium upgrade, Oregon State is adding a student welcome center and a wellness clinic. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes believes that the project will help finances for the department.

“By completing Reser now we ensure the long-term financial sustainability for the OSU Athletics Department and all student-athletes,” Barnes said on Oregon State’s Reser Stadium project website. “Increased revenue will provide financial stability throughout OSU Athletics where 70% of the revenues required to operate 17 women and men’s varsity sports are generated from football and Reser Stadium activities.”

Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith is also glad to see the Beavers improving facilities.

“This is a game changer for our football program,” Smith said. “We want to show our recruits that Reser Stadium is intertwined within our community and campus every day of the year. As we bring families and recruits to campus, they will see the construction of the stadium and see the momentum of this program.”

Jonathan Smith has done a great job at turning things around since taking over at Oregon State in 2018. The year before Smith took over, the Beavers went 1-11. Oregon State then went 2-10 in Smith’s first season before finishing 5-7 in 2019. Last season, the Beavers were 2-5 in the COVID-19-shortened season. This year’s bowl game appearance was Oregon State’s first since the 2013 season.