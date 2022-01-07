CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has not yet seen a signal that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more severe in young children despite an increase of the hospitalizations, the agency’s director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Friday.

“We have not yet seen a signal that there is any increased severity” in kids under 5, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, Walensky said. She said that an increase in cases in general could be one explanation for the surge in hospitalizations. (Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Franklin Paul)