BMW M’s first-ever bespoke, from-the-ground-up production car (excluding the homologation-special M1 that was made before the M Division made production vehicles) is about to debut — the BMW XM. The concept car was recently released and showed off the most radical, controversial design in BMW’s history. While we’re confident that the production car will look similar to the concept car, we’re not quite sure just how similar. In these new spy photos, we can see a BMW XM test mule that’s shed some camo, which allows us to see how close the production car will be to the concept. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO