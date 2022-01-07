ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS coach serves 1-game suspension after 88-point blowout win

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut girl's basketball coach served a one-game suspension Thursday night, the result of his team's 88-point win this week that sparked a statewide debate over sportsmanship. Sacred Heart Academy coach Jason Kirck was suspended after routing Lyman Hall 92-4 on Monday night. Sacred...

