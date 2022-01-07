Shannon Sharpe defends Bruce Arians' comments on AB's sideline incident following his release I UNDISPUTED

1a. Last week, in the first hours after Antonio Brown left the stadium mid-game against the Jets, Tom Brady made a plea for compassion and empathy for Brown. He was right. Everyone should be afforded compassion and empathy in difficult times, and Brown’s past doesn’t exclude him. But it’s important to note that, over the past two years, Brady has not offered that same compassion and empathy for those who were mistreated by Brown. They are human beings who were relegated to footnote status in their own traumatic stories as the greatest player in the history of the NFL, someone with incredible power due solely to his athletic accomplishments, advocated for Brown’s return to the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO