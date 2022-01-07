ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less...

kool965.com

Comments / 2

Related
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? 10 Idaho Animals You Would Want as a Pet

What would you do? What would you do if you could have any wild animal from Idaho as a pet? To be clear, you can not do this, as wild animals are very dangerous, plus many are illegal to have as pets, but if you could have one, which one would you want? In this scenario, we will assume you can tame it and have the room to keep it, but what would you want? Would you go for cuteness and practical, or go for something big and fun?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an elk that fell into a window well in just two days. Beginning on January 7, conservation officers got a call about a cow elk that had a disk around its neck. The animal was found with a large herd elk making it difficult for officers to get to it and remove the object; the elk will be monitored in the next few weeks. Another call reported a bull elk that had bailing twine wrapped around its antlers, which was left alone as they'll fall off eventually. Another bull elk got caught in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was shot with a dart so officers could safely remove the items. The lasts call involved a cow elk that fell into a window well and couldn't get out on her own. After several hours of work by conservation officers and the homeowner, the animal was removed safely. In past years elk have gotten caught in various items around residential areas, including swing sets. One year an elk fell into the basement of a home in the Wood River Valley.
HAILEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 of Idaho’s Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures Ranked Shortest to Longest

Believe it or not, the longest snow tubing run is NOT the Pepsi Goldrush Tubing Hill at Bogus Basin. Don't get us wrong. Bogus's tubing hill is AWESOME and being able to get to it in under an hour is super convenient if you want to take a day trip to play in the snow. 800 feet is pretty respectable when it comes to a tubing hill. But if you're judging how epic a tubing ride is by the length of the run? It's nowhere near the top of the list in Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

7 Simple Ways You Can Tell if Someone is New to Idaho

Like it or not, Idaho is a melting pot of people from all over the country, and the world. I like to think that I fit in seamlessly with everyone else here, even though I'm from Utah. I've had more than a decade to acclimate myself and learn the ways of the Idahoan, except with finger steaks, I don't get their popularity.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Idaho Government
KOOL 96.5

Will Wearing Masks Become Mandatory in Idaho Due To Omicron?

It use to be growing up, that if someone wore a mask over their face, it was assumed they were up to no good or potentially robbing a place. To wear one on an airplane was seen as a red flag and drew attention. It use to be against the law to enter a bank with a mask on, but it has become a rule in the last couple of years to wear one to enter certain locations, especially if you aren't vaccinated. As COVID numbers begin to rise again and the Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, should wearing a mask be mandatory everywhere?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Creek Trail 130 Mi From Twin Falls Is An Off-Roader’s Playground

For those that enjoy off-roading in Idaho, a desert creek loop trail northwest of Twin Falls might be the crown jewel of the entire state. Have you ever been to Sinker Creek?. Idaho and off-road adventures go together like eggs and bacon. There is so much pristine, untouched backcountry in the state, which puts Idaho in a league of its own. To locate and experience some of these truly unexplored, natural adventures, owning an off-road vehicle is a must.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

I Have Fresh Doubts About the Idaho COVID Death Toll

In the early days of the COVID outbreak, we were shamed for even making the suggestion. There was an underground meme about a guy with an arrow sticking in his head but his doctor wanted instead to run a COVID test. Hospitals denied they were receiving extra funds for reported cases of the virus. Despite friends on the inside of the healthcare system telling us otherwise.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Fish and Game Proposes Designated Campsites at Silver Creek

PICABO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans on adding designated campsites to a popular fishing area in southern Blaine County. The wildlife management agency said it wants to make improvements to the various Silver Creek access sites located around the Picabo area and is seeking public comment on the proposals. An open house is scheduled this Thursday, January 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office just off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. The proposal is to build designated campsites at the current Silver Creek access areas along the creek that are open to camping and day use already. The agency said they've gotten an increase in complaints from local landowners, site users, and visitors as the use of the sites have increased. Idaho Fish and Games said the construction of designated sites could help reduce user conflicts. During the summer the agency documented more than 70 campers, including tents, vehicles, and ATV's at one site in a single day. The staff is working on a grant application through Idaho Parks and Recreation RV grant program. "The goal is to enrich the camping experience for visitors by reducing user conflicts, while addressing the issue of fire safety along Silver Creek and reducing resource damage," said Idaho Fish and Game. Those who cannot attend the open house can sent written comments to the Regional Fisheries Manager at mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov, no later than January 21. Silver Creek meanders through the lower part of Blaine County and is a popular fishing destination.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Gray Wolves#Idaho Personalized
KOOL 96.5

EXPLAINED: Idaho Doesn’t Need New Hate Crimes Laws

I saw an email from a publicist offering a guest who claims antisemitism is on the rise in Idaho. Check out this link. It said there were four such designated crimes in the state last year. Some of these have taken place at the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise. The site offers a contemplative experience and honors a little girl who died horribly in a Nazi death camp.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Reward Offered for Information on Wild Horses Shot Near Challis

CHALLIS, Idaho (KLIX)-A cash reward is being offered for information regarding the shooting of two wild horses in the Challis area late last year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the horses were shot sometime around November 14, 2021, in the Spar Canyon area. A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information that results in the arrest of the person or persons responsible for shooting the animals. Those with information can call the BLM Law Enforcement office at (208) 524-7590.
CHALLIS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Bucked Up Supplement & Apparel Store Opens In Twin Falls ID

A new apparel, accessory, and supplement store is now open in Twin Falls. The location offers in-store shopping, as well as online ordering of its signature, pre-workout products. Bucked Up is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1544 Fillmore Street. Staff shared a virtual tour of the new store on...
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KOOL 96.5

MLB World Series Champ Opening Restaurant In Idaho

You'll be hard-pressed to find someone who claims that Boise doesn't have enough options when it comes to restaurants. No matter what your flavor, the City of Trees has something that'll pique your interest. Is that stopping a Major League Baseball star from bringing his new restaurant chain to the...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Correction Looking for Walk-away Inmate

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are looking for a reentry center resident who walked away from his job site early Sunday morning in Nampa. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, 37-year-old Michael Adam Curtis was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday at his job site in Nampa. He is a resident of the Nampa Community Reentry Center. Curtis has a criminal history in the Treasure Valley of forgery, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary. IDOC said Curtis would have been up for consideration of parole in March this year and his sentence was going to be discharged in 2026. If you have any information on Curtis call 911 or your local law enforcement.
NAMPA, ID
KOOL 96.5

Some Products are Hit or Miss on Idaho Grocery Shelves

A buddy eats bagels with cream cheese and lox at Christmas. It’s a family tradition. This year, it was postponed to New Year’s Day. It’s because of a shortage of cream cheese! He grew up in New York City and now lives in a small town in Kentucky. While he couldn’t find cream cheese in December, I can walk into a store and find plenty. The shortages we’re experiencing are often regional. I’ve written before about my frustration trying to find cat food. When it’s available, it’s often a cut or brand my cat doesn’t like. Which means he ignores his bowl and whines. Great fun!
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Birds You are Likely to See in Idaho

Today is National Bird Day and according to Nationaltoday.com, "While National Bird Day may be relatively new, having been founded in 2002, the adversity that birds have had to face is nothing novel to the animal kingdom. The Avian Welfare Coalition created National Bird Day to raise awareness of the hardships and plights of these important animals and how we can initiate the change needed to create a healthier, more sustainable relationship with them."
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Watch Trailer For Idaho’s Bear Lake Monster Movie Coming In 2023

Filming has wrapped and a trailer has been released on a new movie that tells of the legend of a water creature that is said to live in the farthest southeast corner of Idaho in a lake that shares a border with Utah. The film is about a group of teenagers that set out to discover the truth behind the tale, and is set for a 2023 release.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Inmates And Unwanted Dogs South of Idaho Give Each Other Hope

South of Idaho, inmates have new hope and purpose as well as their new four-legged friend. Unadoptable dogs are finding their new purpose and life in a program that places them with inmates to help them find their new forever home. This program has done wonders for both humans and animals alike, as they give each a friend and hope to find a better life.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy