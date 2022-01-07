ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Victim says someone dumped bags of feces on truck

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pyk1C_0dfYwD5C00

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool police had to deal with a stinky situation on Monday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Lisbon Street for a report that a vehicle was vandalized.

$10K reward offered for info on missing child case

When they arrived, the victim told them the Ford F-150 was parked overnight in the driveway. When the victim came out in the morning, the person noticed it had been vandalized.

The victim told police that someone dumped two bags of feces on the truck — one bag on the front windshield and one on the back windshield of the vehicle.

It’s unclear if the police have any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
East Liverpool, OH
Crime & Safety
City
East Liverpool, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Suspects wanted in Young Dolph murder captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects wanted for the murder of rap star Young Dolph were captured on Tuesday, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the press release, Johnson, 23, was captured around 3:00 p.m. in Indiana. The second suspect, Cornelius Smith, 32, was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder, according to District Attorney General […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKBN

TBI: Search warrants executed, ‘potential digital evidence’ collected in Search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday afternoon that the agency has seen a rise in the online spread of misinformation regarding the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells. The TBI tweeted that the agency “is doing everything within [its] power to find [Summer],” adding that the lack of […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WKBN

WKBN

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy