Victim says someone dumped bags of feces on truck

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool police had to deal with a stinky situation on Monday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Lisbon Street for a report that a vehicle was vandalized.

When they arrived, the victim told them the Ford F-150 was parked overnight in the driveway. When the victim came out in the morning, the person noticed it had been vandalized.

The victim told police that someone dumped two bags of feces on the truck — one bag on the front windshield and one on the back windshield of the vehicle.

It’s unclear if the police have any suspects at this time.

